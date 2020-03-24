California Grocery Stores Assure Public: There is plenty of food and plenty of essential supplies

We will remain open through these tough times

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order to stay at home, Ronald Fong, President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Grocers Association, released the statement below.

"In these uncertain times, Californians can be assured that grocery stores will remain open and that food and essential supplies remain plentiful. The bare shelves you are occasionally seeing do not indicate lack of supply. It is a temporary result of consumers overbuying given the understandable worry right now. The supply and distribution systems are prepared to accommodate this behavior for a day or two during holidays, but not for extended periods of time.

"The men and women at grocery stores and distribution centers throughout the state are working day and night to catch up with demand. Hiring is increasing for both stores and distribution centers to ensure product moves as quickly as possible to store shelves.

"We are all looking for some normalcy in our lives and going back to our typical shopping patterns are an important part of that. Everyone can help stop this unnatural cycle of demand by simply buying only what you need for a week and curbing the tendency to over-buy. Getting shopping patterns back to normal will reduce stress on the distribution system and can go a long way toward creating some normalcy in our grocery stores."

"Californians can rest assured there is enough for all of us if we just buy smart and don't overfill our carts."

