Bolstered by Agrisure Duracade trait European Commission import approval, Golden Harvest announces robust 2020 hybrid lineup

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the European Commission granting Agrisure Duracade® trait (event 5307) import approval in July, corn grain and its derived food and feed products can be used within the European Union (EU).

In addition to the European Commission approval, Golden Harvest is releasing 25 new corn hybrids for 2020 planting. The latest product lineup equips farmers with 11 hybrids containing the Agrisure Duracade corn rootworm control trait, along with the Agrisure Viptera® and Agrisure Artesian® traits.

"Golden Harvest recognizes farmers need market flexibility and continual genetic advancements to tackle ever-evolving field threats," said Dave Young, head of Golden Harvest marketing. "We are continually pushing new limits to be more farmer-centric, first and foremost."

Proprietary Golden Harvest® germplasm offers elite genetics bred and tested locally. Golden Harvest research efforts have tripled to 80 locations to test hybrids against local stressors, such as soil types, pests and weather patterns.

"Our steadfast R&D focus is gaining national recognition," said Jon Barrett, Golden Harvest corn product manager. "In 2018 Farmers' Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) trial results, Golden Harvest hybrids took home 59 Top 3 finishes."

Coupled with industry-leading Agrisure® trait protection, the 2020 new Golden Harvest hybrids range in relative maturity from 91 to 114 days, with:

11 Agrisure Duracade hybrids for a unique mode of action to control corn rootworm.

8 Agrisure Viptera hybrids for the most comprehensive above-ground insect control–the only effective western bean cutworm control trait.

3 new Agrisure Duracade 5222 E-Z Refuge ® hybrids, the most advanced trait stack on the market, for control of 16 above- and below-ground insects, more than any competitor.

hybrids, the most advanced trait stack on the market, for control of 16 above- and below-ground insects, more than any competitor. 1 new Agrisure Viptera 3330 E-Z Refuge hybrid, the newest above-ground-only trait stack with 3 modes of action.

8 Agrisure Artesian hybrids offer the most advanced water optimization technology for season-long performance.

19 hybrids available as E-Z Refuge products, providing a convenient, in-bag seed blend.

In select geographies, Golden Harvest will offer 5 new Enogen® corn hybrids for 33 feed and fuel planting options in 2020. Featuring an in-seed innovation benefiting farmers marketing grain to participating ethanol plants, 2 to 14 hybrids are available in each sales region. In the ethanol market, Enogen grain enhances the ethanol production process by improving process efficiency, while Enogen Feed corn helps deliver more available energy when incorporated into dairy or beef cattle rations.

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding seed options with local agronomic knowledge and field recommendations. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

Product performance assumes disease presence.

©2019 Syngenta, 2001 Butterfield Road; 16th Floor; Downers Grove, Ill. 60515. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium based herbicides.

LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. GT27 is a trademark of M.S. Technologies and BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. ENLIST E3™ soybean technology is jointly developed with Dow AgroScience LLC and MS Technologies LLC. ENLIST E3 is a trademark of Dow AgroSciences LLC.

Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Genuity®, Genuity and Design, Genuity Icons, YieldGard VT Pro® and Design are registered trademarks used under license from Monsanto Technology LLC.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® Soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Genuity® Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3™ Soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. More information about Agrisure Duracade is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

SOURCE Golden Harvest