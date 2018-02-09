Beef is a favorite for U.S.A. Athletes and Many Americans

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Showcases the Flavors of Korea with Winning Beef Recipes

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As the anticipation for the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, ramps up, so does the search for Korean inspired recipes. According to Google, popularity in searches for "Korean Recipes" is almost 30 percent higher than it has been over the past year. Even Chloe Kim, a member of the U.S.A. Snowboarding Team, says in a recent Cosmopolitan interview that she and her sisters were raised in a "very culturally Korean environment," which included their mom's delicious homemade bulgogi (a spicy Korean beef dish). Speed skater, Maame Binney, tells Bon Appetit her favorite type of food is "any type of meat." The U.S. Olympic Committee even shares a great beef stew recipe designed with athletes in mind. Luckily, thanks to these winning beef recipes, you don't have to have be at the games to enjoy the flavors of Korea as you cheer on the home team.

Korean Beef & Vegetable Bowls

Bibimbap-Style Korean-Marinated Flank Steak

Korean Beef Skillet

Spicy Korean Beef & Cucumber Appetizer

Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. culinary team develops and triple tests every recipe and takes great pride in helping consumers celebrate big moments with beef that put delicious, healthy meals on the table.

"Beef is where nutritious and delicious come together to help people thrive and provide the strength they need to live their lives," said Dr. Shalene McNeill, executive director, nutrition research, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the beef checkoff. "It's exciting when we can use different flavors to highlight beef during an event like the Winter Games and help people enjoy a nutritious meal full of protein that leaves them feeling satisfied, sharp, and strong."

A delicious addition to any viewing party, beef has the essential nutrients, like protein, iron, zinc, and B-vitamins, you need to stay healthy and strong. It's the perfect complement to the inspirational stories of enduring strength displayed by our athletes.

For a full list of winning Korean recipes, nutritional information, and details about the cuts of beef used, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

