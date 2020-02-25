Athos Insurance Creates Online Platform that Promises Faster Equipment Insurance Quotes

A faster online equipment insurance platform that promises to insure your gear instantly

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athos Insurance, a leading national insurance firm that specializes in entertainment and sports insurance is proud to introduce its newly enhanced online platform, which promises to deliver faster quotes and instant policies for equipment insurance.

A boon, to the ever-busy entertainment industry, Athos' online insurance platform allows you to efficiently get equipment insurance with their popular instant insurance program. This faster program promises to save freelancers, indie filmmakers, cinematographers, sound engineers students, hobbyists, and production companies both time and money when insuring their owned and rented cameras and equipment during their next project.

Gear is too expensive to leave uninsured and insurance is too complicated and time-consuming to not leave it up to the experts at Athos. Athos is not your average insurance agent. Rather, they are an entertainment insurance agency servicing all 50 states. Athos is a company with an incredible reputation in the industry. Founded in 2012 by Katherine Wong, the company has quickly become the leader in entertainment insurance.

Kat guides the company's mission:

"We are committed to providing cost-effective and efficient solutions to confidently secure the insurance needs of our clients. We strive to maintain a fair and respectful work experience for our clients and employees. With our approachable customer service, our goal is to make insurance more accessible through our innovative and tech-focused platforms."

For those looking for equipment insurance, Athos' exclusive online platform delivers you a quote in seconds. You'll have your desired policy in a matter of minutes, with the ability to issue your certificates instantly online. It really is that easy to get your gear protected through Athos, from short-term insurance to annual policies; all options are available.

About Athos Insurance Services

The entertainment industry is fast-paced, which is why Athos has developed tailor-made insurance programs specifically designed for the entertainment industry. Established in 2012 by founder Kat Wong, and Vice President Aylene Villarin, Athos Insurance Services has grown to become the national leader in entertainment and production insurance in the US. Specializing in production, sports, vendor, and event insurance for filmmakers, production companies, event organizers, food vendors, and photographers. This is what makes Athos #1 in the digital revolution for entertainment and production insurance that is Athos Insurance.

Contacting Athos Insurance:

You can send an email to service@athosinsurance.com, and they will get back to you as soon as possible. Alternatively, you can speak to a friendly and professional member of the team by dialing (626) 716-9800. Operating hours are between 8.30 and 5.30 pm, Pacific Time, from Monday to Friday.

