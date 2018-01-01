Applebee's® Famous Riblets are Back by Popular Demand! Guests Can Choose All-You-Can-Eat Riblets or All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders with Endless Classic Fries, All Day, Every Day for Only $12.99

Applebee's Kicks off the New Year Today by Introducing the 2 DOLLAR Blue Moon® Neighborhood Drink

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® today announced the long-awaited return of All-You-Can-Eat Riblets, a limited-time offer with an almost cult-like following, starting New Year's Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. As an added option, Applebee's lip-smacking, All-You-Can-Eat Riblets are joined this time by All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders – choose whichever protein speaks to your heart! Enjoy plate, after plate, after plate of either riblets or tenders, both served with All-You-Can-Eat Classic Fries – all day, every day, at Applebee's restaurants nationwide, but only for a limited time.

"2018 is the year of delicious abundance and value at Applebee's, and we couldn't be more excited to kick it off by bringing back something special for our fans and neighbors – the All-You-Can-Eat Riblets," said Stephen Bulgarelli, chief culinary officer of Applebee's. "We've been spending a lot of time listening to our guests to understand what they love about Applebee's, and time and again they ask for our signature riblets. We're giving guests what they want, which means hardy servings of Applebee's famous riblets or original breaded chicken tenders with a mountain of delicious fries at a great value."

All-You-Can-Eat Riblets:

Your first order features 12-ounces of riblets expertly cut from the most tender pork for a delicious bone-in flavor, then slow cooked and served dripping in either Honey BBQ or Spicy Texas BBQ sauce, with Classic Fries and cole slaw.

Refills include six more ounces of riblets, a side of Classic Fries and choice of Honey BBQ or Spicy Texas BBQ Sauce.

All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders:

Your first order features seven chicken tenders that are juicy, breaded and downright delicious with a side of honey Dijon mustard for expert dipping. Served with a side of Classic Fries and cole slaw.

Refills include three chicken tenders, a side of Classic Fries and honey Dijon mustard.

Can't decide yet whether you're Team Riblets or Team Tenders? No problem – Applebee's has you covered with the All-You-Can-Eat Mix & Match – you can start with riblets and refill on chicken tenders, or start with chicken tenders and refill with riblets. It's unlimited mouth-watering happiness.

For even more all-you-can-eat fun, check out Applebee's Twitter page on Tuesday, Jan. 9, where Applebee's will be celebrating the return of All-You-Can-Eat with an interactive contest giving guests an opportunity to win some saucy prizes.

Applebee's is also introducing another great Neighborhood Drink offer to help guests kick off the New Year – the 2 DOLLAR Blue Moon®. Starting Jan. 1, 2018, guests can enjoy a 10-ounce draft of crisp, refreshing Blue Moon, the country's best-selling wheat ale, for only $2.[1] Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly.

For more information, check out the All-You-Can-Eat online menu, get the details on the 2 DOLLAR Blue Moon® or stop by your neighborhood Applebee's. Price and participation may vary by location.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of Sept. 30, 2017, there are 1,945 Applebee's franchise restaurants throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

[1] Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only.

