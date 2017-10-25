After Delay, Michelin Stars for 2018 Announced for Bay Area

Bay-area culinary scene focuses on recovery after devastating fires in Wine Country

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today announced its acclaimed star selections for the 2018 edition of the MICHELIN Guide San Francisco Bay Area & Wine Country, and the region is now home to 55 starred restaurants in total, including the country's newest three-star restaurant.

"America's Wine Country has experienced an extraordinary tragedy and our decision to delay the 2018 selections was made with deepest concern for those affected," said Claire Dorland-Clauzel, Michelin Group executive vice president of brands, external relations, sustainable development and the MICHELIN Guide.

In the 2018 selection, a new restaurant obtains three stars: Coi, where chef Matthew Kirkley continues to reveal his personal culinary expression, masterfully leading the kitchen at this modern seafood restaurant in North Beach.

"Our inspectors have been following chef Kirkley since his days at L20 in Chicago, and we were thrilled to see that he is at the summit of his art," said Michael Ellis, international director of the MICHELIN Guide. "We were truly impressed by his artistry and his team's ability to produce sublime dishes based on local ingredients like abalone, oysters and seafood."

The MICHELIN Guide San Francisco features seven three-starred restaurants, including The French Laundry, Restaurant at Meadowood, Benu, Saison, Manresa and Quince. A Michelin three-star restaurant is considered the ultimate international recognition in the culinary world, with just over 100 restaurants currently holding this distinction globally.

The new selection includes two new two-starred restaurants: contemporary Mexican hotspot Californios, under the skillful leadership of chef Val Cantu, and SingleThread, the contemporary restaurant in Sonoma from Kyle and Katina Connaughton. Californios is the first U.S. restaurant serving Mexican cuisine to earn two stars. At SingleThread, the menu focuses on ingredients sourced from their local farm; especially the only ingredient produced year-round — the onion.

In the one-star category, three rising favorites earn stars for the first time: In Situ, where chef Corey Lee, currently chef at the three-starred Benu, has created an innovative concept at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Arts (SFMOMA); Kenzo, a Japanese hotspot in Napa; and Rich Table, a former Bib Gourmand and longtime San Francisco favorite from Evan and Sara Rich.

In total, ­­­55 restaurants throughout the city, Bay Area and Wine Country received a Michelin star. While the star selections represent a remarkable achievement, Michelin's anonymous inspectors also recognized the 67 restaurants that earned the favorite Bib Gourmand distinction as well. The Bib Gourmand selection was published Oct. 6.

This selection features 43 types of cuisine, highlighting the Bay Area's diverse and varied dining scene.

The 2018 selection includes:

Seven restaurants with three stars

Seven restaurants with two stars

41 restaurants with one star

67 restaurants with a Bib Gourmand

The 2018 MICHELIN Guide goes on sale at major booksellers on Oct. 27 for a suggested price of $18.99.

MICHELIN GUIDE SAN FRANCISCO 2018

STARRED ESTABLISHMENTS

THREE STARS

EXCEPTIONAL CUISINE, WORTH A SPECIAL JOURNEY

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

CITY

NEW

CHEF

Benu

San Francisco

SoMa

Corey Lee

Coi

San Francisco

North Beach

NEW

Matthew Kirkley

French Laundry (The)

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Yountville

Thomas Keller

Manresa

South Bay

Los Gatos

David Kinch

Quince

San Francisco

North Beach

Michael Tusk

Restaurant at Meadowood (The)

Wine Country

Napa Valley

St. Helena

Christopher Kostow

Saison

San Francisco

SoMa

Joshua Skenes

TWO STARS

EXCELLENT CUISINE, WORTH A DETOUR

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

CITY

NEW

Acquerello

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Atelier Crenn

San Francisco

Marina

Baumé

South Bay

Palo Alto

Californios

San Francisco

Mission

NEW

Commis

East Bay

Oakland

Lazy Bear

San Francisco

Mission

SingleThread

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Healdsburg

NEW

ONE STAR

A VERY GOOD RESTAURANT IN ITS CATEGORY

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

CITY

NEW

Adega

South Bay

San Jose

Al's Place

San Francisco

Mission

Aster

San Francisco

Mission

Auberge du Soleil

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Rutherford

Bouchon

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Yountville

Campton Place

San Francisco

Financial District

Chez TJ

South Bay

Mountain View

Commonwealth

San Francisco

Mission

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Forestville

Gary Danko

San Francisco

North Beach

Hashiri

San Francisco

SoMa

In Situ

San Francisco

SoMa

NEW

jū-ni

San Francisco

Civic Center

Keiko à Nob Hill

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Kenzo

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Napa

NEW

Kin Khao

San Francisco

Financial District

Kinjo

San Francisco

Nob Hill

NEW

La Toque

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Napa

Lord Stanley

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Luce

San Francisco

SoMa

Madera

Peninsula

Menlo Park

Madrona Manor

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Healdsburg

Michael Mina

San Francisco

Financial District

Mister Jiu's

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Mourad

San Francisco

SoMa

Octavia

San Francisco

Marina

Omakase

San Francisco

SoMa

Plumed Horse

South Bay

Saratoga

Progress (The)

San Francisco

Civic Center

Rasa

Peninsula

Burlingame

Rich Table

San Francisco

Civic Center

NEW

Sons & Daughters

San Francisco

Nob Hill

SPQR

San Francisco

Marina

Spruce

San Francisco

Marina

State Bird Provisions

San Francisco

Civic Center

Sushi Yoshizumi

Peninsula

San Mateo

Terra

Wine Country

Napa Valley

St. Helena

Terrapin Creek

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Bodega Bay

Village Pub (The)

Peninsula

Woodside

Wako

San Francisco

Richmond & Sunset

Wakuriya

Peninsula

San Mateo

