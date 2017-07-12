Captain D’s Signs Franchise Development Agreements to Open 10 New Restaurants

Fast Casual Seafood Franchise Accelerates National Expansion with Plans to Grow Presence in the Southeast
Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the signing of franchise development agreements that will expand its presence in four states. This growth will bring five new restaurants to San Antonio, Texas, one to Jackson, Tennessee and four to the Mobile, Alabama/Pensacola, Florida market over the next several years. This surge in franchise development has fueled Captain D’s ongoing success, achieving six consecutive years of same-store sales increases and four successive years of record high system-wide average unit volume (AUV).
“The significant brand building accomplishments we’ve achieved over the last six years have solidified Captain D’s as a leader in the fast casual segment and showcased our unlimited potential for success,” said Michael Arrowsmith, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Our commitment to supporting our franchisees has not only driven interest from new candidates, but also fueled growth from within, with existing franchisees continuing to develop more restaurants. We look forward to building on this momentum to continue driving the brand’s franchise development.”
The new and existing Captain D’s franchise agreements signed include:
Coupled with its menu diversification and expanded array of offerings, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s compounding success. To date, nearly 60 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design, with another 50 locations to be remodeled by the end of this year. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.
With 521 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.
About Captain D’s
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has 521 restaurants in 21 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 47 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.
Contact:
Samantha Russo
Fish Consulting
954-893-9150
srusso@fish-consulting.com
