Don’t you just love receiving a beautiful, handwritten letter or card with brush pen lettering? As someone with less-than-ideal penmanship, I have long admired beautiful handwriting and calligraphy. They are such lovely arts requiring symbolic of romance and requiring a skillful touch. Each perfectly swooped letter creates a unique treasure as no two handwritten letters […]

The post Brush Pen Lettering- The Art of Drawing Fancy Letters appeared first on Rural Mom.