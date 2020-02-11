Smothered Pork Chops

Season the pork with the salt and pepper and add the vegetable oil to a cast iron skillet on medium high heat, searing on both sides until browned, about 4-5 minutes on each side.

Remove the pork from the pan and add in the butter and onions, cooking well until caramelized, about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add in the garlic and thyme stirring for 1 minute until fragrant then add in the flour and stir until it is fully absorbed before adding in the chicken broth and heavy cream and whisk well.

Add the pork back into the pan, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the pork chops are tender and cooked through and the sauce has thickened and reduced by half.