A Beachy Bermuda Shandy with Narragansett

No matter what your cocktail preference, I’m sure you’d agree with me that there is nothing quite like sipping a cold beer on the beach. Our friends at Narragansett sent us a bunch of their beer a few weeks ago to sip on at Luke’s 5th birthday party and to mix up some cocktails with.
I decided to make my own version of a shandy using their Bermuda Style Pilsner, because not only is it delicious, but the can is absolutely beautiful… and SO Hamptons.
