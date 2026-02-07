17 Aldi Finds To Look Out For This February 2026
A new month has arrived, and that means Aldi is releasing a selection of new specialty, premium goods. The discount grocer's Aldi Finds section is a treasure trove of foods and other items for your kitchen that provide quality at an affordable price. For February 2026, the "aisle of shame" (as fans affectionately call it) will include a wide variety.
From appetizers, entrees, and desserts to kitchen cookware, Aldi has a little something for everyone. You'll even find a couple of new Valentine's Day-worthy items that weren't highlighted among the January 2026 Aldi Finds to start the new year, as well as a couple of St. Patrick's Day-themed products so that you can start getting ready for the upcoming holiday. Since they sell out quickly, one of the Aldi secrets you'll wish you knew sooner is that Aldi Finds are primarily released every Wednesday and are only available in limited supply to ensure that there's room on store shelves for each new arrival. So, let's scope out what's to come and when you should make your next Aldi run.
Specially Selected Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli
If you love eating Italian, Aldi offers several ravioli options to satisfy that desire. The newest addition coming this month will be a Specially Selected Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli. This 14-ounce bag features black pepper and parsley-seasoned mozzarella and ricotta wrapped in tender pasta squares, which you can heat and pair with your choice of pasta sauce. Perhaps it will become a favorite like the Priano Hearty Ravioli, the Aldi-exclusive ravioli that's so good, it won the pasta category in the 2024 Product of the Year USA Awards. Try it yourself starting February 4 for just $2.99.
Tuscan Garden Muffuletta Olive Salad
As the ultimate party food, you'd be remiss not to keep some olives in the pantry. Plus, there are several smart ways to use up leftover olive brine, such as adding it to a meat marinade or cocktails. The February 2026 Aldi Finds lineup will include Italian-style Tuscan Garden Olive Salad, which features sliced muffuletta olives and vegetables in oil. Available February 4 for $4.99, you can set this out for party guests to enjoy with charcuterie items, or add it to a zesty Italian pasta salad for a boost of flavor.
Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups
At Aldi, the go-to ice cream brand is Sundae Shoppe, and we named its Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches as one of the best Aldi snacks of 2025. Here's hoping that the brand's Italian Gelato Cups will be a big hit, too. These desserts come in 12.17-fluid-ounce packages, each of which contains two stemmed plastic cups. Three flavors will be available: cappuccino, chocolate hazelnut, and pistachio. You'll find these in the freezer section (likely near the store's other gelato options and ice creams) starting February 4 for $3.99.
Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Macarons
Traditionally made with almond flour, sugar, and egg whites, French macarons are delicate cookies that sandwich a flavored filling. The ingredients and labor required to make them are a couple of reasons why they're so expensive, but Aldi is making them an affordable, gluten-free treat with its Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Macarons. This 3.17-ounce package contains six cookies, three in raspberry and three in vanilla. These macarons — one of the Aldi 2026 Valentine's Day Finds that'll make you swoon — will be available starting February 4 for just $3.89, making them a great add-on gift for someone special (or a nice treat for yourself).
Keep in mind that you should refrigerate these Specialty Selected macarons for freshness since they have a short shelf life. While you can eat them straight out of the fridge, we recommend letting them come to room temperature for the best flavor.
Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment
Emporium Selection's Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese Log is the Aldi cheese you should always have in the fridge, so you won't want to miss the brand's Valentine's Day offering. Inside each 5.3-ounce heart-shaped box is Wensleydale cheese, which has a slightly sweet and tangy flavor profile and a crumbly texture. These characteristics pair well with the infusion of raspberries and white chocolate, which you can enjoy with dried fruits and cured meats. Priced at just $3.99, you can grab it from Aldi starting February 4 for an upcoming charcuterie with your sweetheart or for a Galentine's Day gathering.
Barissimo Bourbon Pecan or Amaretto Cups
Aldi's coffee selection is pleasantly surprising for enthusiasts, and the retailer's own Barissimo brand is at the forefront. It includes a wide range of products: whole beans, grounds, pods, and even creamers. Starting February 11, the brand's Bourbon Pecan- and Amaretto-flavored Coffee will be available in boxes of 12 single-serve cups, which are compatible with 2.0 brewers. Both of these flavors are light roasts made with 100% Arabica coffee beans. At a price of $4.59 per box, these new cups are just a little cheaper than similar products from the Barissimo line, which cost about $5.05 (depending on your location).
Breakfast Best Breakfast Meatballs
When it comes to frozen breakfast foods at Aldi, its Breakfast Best brand dominates the available products. This month, it will add Breakfast Bites to its existing lineup of pancakes, sausages, and waffles. You might think of meatballs as more of a spaghetti topping or party side than a morning staple, but these are made with pork sausage, egg, and cheese, allowing you to switch things up for your morning meal. Since they're fully cooked, you can quickly add them to your plate for 12 grams of protein per serving after a pop into the microwave or air fryer. Look for them in the freezer section starting February 11, priced at $6.49.
Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles
Another Breakfast Best item coming this month is its Stuffed Waffles, namely maple brioche waffles stuffed with either chicken sausage or bacon, plus egg and reduced-fat cheddar. However, this isn't the first time Aldi has put these on its freezer shelves. They return after shoppers in June 2025 found them to taste better than expected and decided they're definitely worth buying. Along with the flavor, customers like the fact that each serving contains 15 grams of protein. Only time will tell, though, whether these stuffed waffles will stick around or eventually become a discontinued store-bought breakfast item people miss, like Eggo Waf-Fulls. Start looking for these 14.81-ounce boxes (each of which contains four stuffed waffles) starting February 11 for $5.95.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Wood Fired Pesto or Pepperoni Pizza
If you've ever bought pizza at Aldi before, then you're no stranger to Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen. This private label is known for offering pies with both classic and unconventional toppings, such as Korean-style bulgogi — the Aldi frozen pizza upgraded with an Asian fusion twist. This month, look for its Wood-Fired Pesto Pizza, which also features Italian sausage, mushrooms, and caramelized onions. Additionally, the brand will offer up a new take on the classic pepperoni pizza. These two pies will be available starting February 11 for a mere $2.84 each.
Bake Shop Paczki
Aldi's private Bake Shop label makes countless tasty treats (in Daily Meal's ranking of Aldi bakery items, the Strawberry Cheese Strip Danish was our reviewer's favorite). Although the store has been selling paczki for the last several years, it didn't appear in our taste test. Fortunately, you'll have the chance to try these Polish donuts for yourself starting February 11. For $3.69, you get four paczki with Bavarian cream, which have earned some high praise from shoppers. One customer wrote on Reddit, "Being Polish Americans we can certify that these are good tasting."
Season's Choice Loaded Potato Tots
Whether you have a hankering for comfort food in the morning, afternoon, or evening, Season's Choice Loaded Potato Tots will not disappoint. Shoppers have been gobbling up these cheesy hash brown potato bites for years and loving every bit of both flavors: bacon and jalapeño. Referring to the bacon version, one person wrote on Reddit, "Can confirm these are DELICIOUS. I was surprised/disappointed initially that there were so few in the package (12), but they're pretty large and filling." Over on Facebook, one shopper wrote about the jalapeño tots, "I bought these to try for the hubs, not knowing if he would be a fan. Good Lord, I had to go back and buy 5 more boxes!!" These tots return to Aldi shelves on February 18 and will cost $4.29.
Bremer Philly Cheesesteak
When it comes to Philly cheesesteak, there's a great debate among enthusiasts about which restaurant makes it best. Passion for the sandwich has even seen records set and broken for the world's largest Philly cheesesteak, which currently stands at 722.8 feet long (per World Record Academy). While it's not the same experience as getting a freshly made sandwich in Philadelphia, Aldi has been making its own version of this classic under its Bremer label since at least 2024, and customers love it. This Aldi Finds frozen item features four cheesesteaks with seasoned beef and American cheese. Look for them starting February 18 for $7.99.
Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment
With St. Patrick's Day coming hot on the heels of February, Aldi is helping you get ready to enjoy all things Irish. One of the first options you'll find is a truckle assortment of Irish cheeses. Among them, the Irish cheddar is considered a seasonal Aldi item that should always be permanent. The two other options are also Irish cheddar, but each has the addition of either Irish beer or Irish whiskey. If you plan to throw a party for the holiday, we see no reason not to get all three since they're just $3.99 each. The limited supply will be in Aldi's refrigerated section starting February 18.
Emporium Selection St. Patrick's Cheese Assortment
If you're looking for more unique cheese flavors, Aldi has you covered there, too. Its Emporium Selection label will feature an Irish cheddar with porter ale called Irish Porter and a "mild cheese" with sage called Sage Derby. The latter doesn't look quite the same as the Freaky Franken Sage Derby product we included in our 2023 roundup of October Aldi Finds that scream fall; however, it's still a returning product that shoppers love to pick up for the St. Patrick's Day holiday. These will be available for purchase starting February 25 for $3.99 each.
Southern Grove Leprechaun's Delight Trail Mix
The Southern Grove brand at Aldi is known for its dried fruit and nut mixes, and a new combination is coming this month in preparation for St. Patrick's Day. Featuring a blend of dehydrated marshmallow shapes, honey-roasted cashews, mini shortbread cookies, vanilla-glazed almonds, and yogurt-flavored coated raisins, it looks like this addition to the lineup is more of a sweet treat. Still, the Southern Grove Sweet and Salty Trail Mix On-The-Go is a hidden gem Aldi snack you've been overlooking for too long, so don't pass up the opportunity to test how this leprechaun mix stands up. Starting February 25, these 8-ounce pouches will be available for $4.89 each.
Crofton Coastal Sauté Pan
Aldi's Crofton brand offers a wide array of kitchen tools and cookware to help make cooking easier. This brand makes Aldi kitchen copycat products that look like the real thing but are much cheaper, with some customers even comparing its bread ovens to Le Creuset. Returning to store shelves on February 25, this Crofton Coastal Sauté Pan features a vented lid. In the past, similar cookware has also featured a nonstick coating, stay-cool silicone handle, and compatibility with multiple cooking surfaces, so it's likely that this year's model will, too. It's a steal of a deal for $19.99 and will be available starting February 25.
Crofton Microwave Grilled Cheese & Waffle Maker
Along with cookware and kitchen tools, Crofton makes some handy appliances. The brand is getting into the hype of microwave grilled cheese makers by releasing its own, giving you a convenient method for making a simple sandwich in just a couple of minutes. Crofton is also adding a waffle maker to its lineup. The Ambiano waffle makers have been returning favorites among Aldi fans and are kitchen appliances that deserve a spot on your counter, so perhaps this Crofton model will become a beloved product, too. Both of these will be available starting February 25 for $14.99 each.