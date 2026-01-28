The Aldi Cheese I Always Have In My Fridge (It's Creamy, Versatile, And Affordable!)

There are an abundance of ways you could indulge in this cranberry cinnamon goat cheese. But what if you're unfamiliar with this type of cheese, or simply unsure what would pair best with its unique flavor profile? Not to worry; here are ample suggestions to get you started.

My favorite way to eat this Emporium Selection cheese is to simply spread a little bit on some butter crackers and eat it as a quick yet delicious snack. But, I've also found that it makes an excellent addition to charcuterie boards, especially when paired with dried fruits and balancing mild cheeses. You could add some homemade crackers to your board if you're feeling up to it. Along these lines, you could also spread this cranberry cinnamon goat cheese on toast or add it to your favorite pastry recipe.

I've also found that this goat cheese works well as a topping for loaded sweet potatoes. For this, I cook the sweet potato, slice it in half, and add a bit of unsalted butter to the inside. While the butter is melting, I heat the goat cheese in the microwave (or on the stovetop) until it's just a little softer — about 30 seconds. Then, I add this on top and garnish with a shake of cinnamon. It may sound a little odd, but trust me when I say it's a delicious, unique combination.