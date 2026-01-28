The Aldi Cheese I Always Have In My Fridge (It's Creamy, Versatile, And Affordable!)
I'm an avid cheese enthusiast, keeping no less than a handful of options stocked in my refrigerator at all times. After all, I need to not only ensure I have the best options for snacking, but also the best cheeses for mac and cheese, grilled cheese, and a slew of other delicious dairy-based dishes. When I discovered that Aldi carries an extensive range of various cheeses (including some that are hard to get elsewhere), I was ecstatic. It didn't take me long to decide that Aldi's private label, Emporium Selection, was my new favorite cheese brand, either. When staff members put a new variety of the brand's cheeses on the shelves, I'm sure to snag it. In doing so, I found one specific type of cheese that has earned a permanent spot in my refrigerator.
The Emporium Selection Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese Log features a sweet and tangy flavor profile with light, lingering notes of warmth. Texturally, it's soft and easy to work with, but also firm enough to hold its shape during cutting. But the thing I may love most about this Aldi cheese? The price. A log of this goat's cheese costs under $4, and since a single log will last me between a few days and a week, I think that's a steal.
How to eat the Emporium Selection cranberry cinnamon goat cheese log
There are an abundance of ways you could indulge in this cranberry cinnamon goat cheese. But what if you're unfamiliar with this type of cheese, or simply unsure what would pair best with its unique flavor profile? Not to worry; here are ample suggestions to get you started.
My favorite way to eat this Emporium Selection cheese is to simply spread a little bit on some butter crackers and eat it as a quick yet delicious snack. But, I've also found that it makes an excellent addition to charcuterie boards, especially when paired with dried fruits and balancing mild cheeses. You could add some homemade crackers to your board if you're feeling up to it. Along these lines, you could also spread this cranberry cinnamon goat cheese on toast or add it to your favorite pastry recipe.
I've also found that this goat cheese works well as a topping for loaded sweet potatoes. For this, I cook the sweet potato, slice it in half, and add a bit of unsalted butter to the inside. While the butter is melting, I heat the goat cheese in the microwave (or on the stovetop) until it's just a little softer — about 30 seconds. Then, I add this on top and garnish with a shake of cinnamon. It may sound a little odd, but trust me when I say it's a delicious, unique combination.