10 Aldi Kitchen Copycat Products That Look Like The Real Thing
If you've ever visited an Aldi, you know that the German grocery chain offers mostly white-labelled products at bargain prices. Plenty of its culinary copycats are pretty convincing, too. But there's even more to explore at Aldi. Its middle aisle, sometimes known as the "Aisle of Shame," is where the store stocks the kind of things you'd normally find in a home goods store, like dupes of high-end kitchen items. There's a special urgency when something new appears in that middle aisle, as a lot of the store's best kitchen tools are limited releases that only appear annually.
The Aisle of Shame earned its nickname because of the constantly changing mashup of products that many shoppers find irresistible. Entering Aldi for a weekly shop and leaving with a cart full of cookware isn't unusual. If you time your grocery trip right, you might be able to nab Le Creuset dupes, Lodge lookalikes, Stanley Cup imitations, and much more, all for a fraction of the name-brand price. This may be a somewhat unusual business strategy, but it seems to be working. according to the Wall Street Journal, Aldi plans to open over 200 stores in the U.S. in 2025. So, if there isn't already an Aldi near you, there might be soon.
Dutch ovens you'll swear are Le Creuset
Customers eagerly await these Aldi dupes of Le Creuset cast iron French ovens every year. Available in a range of sizes and two annual colors, these Crofton-brand products have hit shelves periodically since at least 2021. Their quality is also top-notch: According to shoppers who've nabbed them in the past, they hold up to heavy use. Aldi's largest enameled Dutch oven costs just $30, while the real thing from Le Creuset will set you back at least 10 times that amount. Aldi's color selection is more limited than Le Creuset's, but it's hard to complain given the price difference.
When these Crofton French and Dutch ovens first appeared, they had a relatively low heat tolerance of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, at least according to Reddit users. More recent buyers on Facebook report a higher max temp of 482 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you can use these Dutch ovens for pretty much anything you're likely to do in a home kitchen.
Crofton cast iron skillets that are dead ringers for Lodge
Cast iron skillets are a kitchen classic. Every decent home cook should have at least one, and Crofton offers several, including an affordably priced 2-in-1 Combo Skillet. This two-pack features one deep and one shallow skillet, and the set is almost identical to Lodge's $70 Cast Iron Combo Cooker. Luckily for Aldi shoppers, Crofton's version is $50 cheaper at just $20 per set.
Other Crofton cast iron products that turn up regularly in Aldi's Aisle of Shame include 10-inch skillets and mini Dutch ovens that are perfect for serving up brunch. Most buyers suggest seasoning your cast iron before you use it — as with all cast iron, regular seasoning will give your pans the longest life possible.
A stylish bread knife and board that look like Gibson Elite
A good bread board is both practical and beautiful. Likewise, a good bread knife is a core kitchen tool with many uses beyond bread, like cutting fruit and bulky vegetables. Crofton's $13 Bread Board and Knife Set delivers both. The board features crumb-catching grooves and a handle that makes it perfect for hosting. You can arrange your charcuterie board in the kitchen and bring it out looking its best.
This set is almost identical to a Gibson Elite knife and board set available at Target for $60, so your guests will never need to know how thrifty you are — unless you brag about the bargain, of course.
Le Creuset-style bread domes
Crofton just cannot stop with the Le Creuset dupes, which is great news for bargain-minded shoppers. These bread domes appear annually, just like the brand's enameled Dutch and French Ovens. Each annual release also introduces new colors. In 2024, for example, Aldi sold a dark green dome and a white dome, while 2025 saw blue and white options.
Designed for baking sourdough, these bread ovens are just $25 apiece — a far cry from Le Creuset's original, which starts at $248 — and folks on Reddit report that they can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which is necessary for some bread recipes. If you're lucky, you might be able to pick up a bread-making kit along with your bread dome, but as with all the best Aldi dupes, supplies don't last long.
Thirst Crusher Tumblers that look just like Stanley Cups
The Stanley Cup craze might just be one of the most enduring social media trends in recent memory, so Aldi, of course, jumped on the trend after the double-walled, rainbow-colored cups became a big hit. Stanley has been catering to rugged outdoorsmen for over 100 years, so customers know its products are high-quality.
Fortunately, according to Reddit, Aldi's Thirst Crusher tumblers are comparable, with one happy customer reporting that theirs "keeps ice all day." Available in a variety of styles, including blue-and-pink ombre and limited-edition fall football designs, Aldi's 40-ounce dupes cost between $10 and $15, less than a quarter of what a Stanley Cup costs in the same size.
Acacia utensils your guests will swear are from Crate & Barrel
With its rich, dark color and beautiful grain, acacia wood is a great choice for display-worthy kitchen utensils. This material is durable, food-safe, and stands up to water, so it's a super practical choice for kitchen items you'll use all the time. Clearly, the Acacia Wood Spurtle, Pasta Spoon, Slotted Spoon, and Turner from Aldi are a no-brainer.
Made by Crofton, Aldi sells these utensils individually (priced at $3 each), so collecting all of them might take a while. Still, we think they're worth the hunt, as Crate & Barrel charges over $100 for a similar set.
Once you've bagged your acacia utensils, you'll need to take care of them. Oil wooden boards and utensils regularly, and keep them out of the dishwasher. Use baking soda to deep-clean wooden kitchen utensils, and for regular cleaning, wash them by hand with warm water and gentle dish soap.
Halloween cake pans that mimic Williams Sonoma
Once October rolls around, Aldi delivers the goods, including Halloween-themed items. This even applies in the kitchenware section. These super cute (and mildly spooky) Halloween cakelet pans are similar to a $40 aluminum version sold by Williams Sonoma. Luckily for shoppers, Aldi's pans cost just $7 each.
There are two designs available, one that makes treats shaped like bats and skulls, and another for creepy little ghost and pumpkin cakes. Since they're such a bargain, you might want to grab both if you see them in the store. They're made of reusable silicone, so they should last for many Halloweens to come. They also cool down faster than metal cake molds, and their material makes the cakes easier to remove, so they're a great option if you're doing some spooky baking with kids.
A stand mixer that gives KitchenAid a run for its money
Kitchen enthusiasts have compared Aldi's Ambiando stand mixers to offerings from both Sage Appliances and the king of mixers, KitchenAid. This $50 appliance is a fraction of KitchenAid's price (usually around $250), and it comes with several attachments (including a beater and a dough hook), as well as a splash guard to keep things tidy while you're baking. It's also light and compact, so you'll be able to store it easily when you're not using it. If you have space, however, and if you do enough baking to keep it out all the time, this stylish, modern appliance will look great on your kitchen counter.
Cute Snackle-style food containers
Aldi's Snackle-style food container is a multi-use must have. It features adjustable compartments, so you can choose whether you're building a snack box, a lunch box, a bento box, or a portable version of a charcuterie board. At just $8 apiece (compared to $35 for the Snackle original), this item is also a great deal. Available in a few colors, these boxes are a hot commodity when they appear in Aldi's middle aisles, so if you see them, grab them.
A Pumpkin Casserole dish worthy of Le Creuset
These pumpkin casserole dishes — yet another annual Aldi item — bear a striking resemblance to a much more expensive item from Le Creuset (think $50 a pop). Of course, just like the rest of Aldi's kitchen copycats, these dishes are much more affordable at just $10 for a set of two. This time, though, Aldi outdid Le Creuset, as the bargain set also features a mushroom casserole dish. Keep your eyes peeled if you're trying to collect them all.
Available in white and orange, the cute lidded bowls are perfect for fall decor or trick-or-treat candy. They're intended for use in the kitchen, too, so you can use them to serve up starters and sides at Thanksgiving, or as a cute addition to your fall soup party. You can even cook in the dishes, although not all of the lids are oven-safe. Check the instructions before you start up that casserole, and use aluminum foil if necessary.