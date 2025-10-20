10 Aldi Kitchen Copycat Products That Look Like The Real Thing

If you've ever visited an Aldi, you know that the German grocery chain offers mostly white-labelled products at bargain prices. Plenty of its culinary copycats are pretty convincing, too. But there's even more to explore at Aldi. Its middle aisle, sometimes known as the "Aisle of Shame," is where the store stocks the kind of things you'd normally find in a home goods store, like dupes of high-end kitchen items. There's a special urgency when something new appears in that middle aisle, as a lot of the store's best kitchen tools are limited releases that only appear annually.

The Aisle of Shame earned its nickname because of the constantly changing mashup of products that many shoppers find irresistible. Entering Aldi for a weekly shop and leaving with a cart full of cookware isn't unusual. If you time your grocery trip right, you might be able to nab Le Creuset dupes, Lodge lookalikes, Stanley Cup imitations, and much more, all for a fraction of the name-brand price. This may be a somewhat unusual business strategy, but it seems to be working. according to the Wall Street Journal, Aldi plans to open over 200 stores in the U.S. in 2025. So, if there isn't already an Aldi near you, there might be soon.