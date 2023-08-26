Coffee Lovers Will Be Pleasantly Surprised By Aldi's Selection
When most people think of grocery store coffee, they're thinking of things like Folger's, Eight O'Clock, or Kirkland. While these coffees aren't necessarily bad, per se, they're certainly not the craft coffee you'll find in your local café.
The one exception to this rule is Aldi's coffee brands. Although Aldi does stock the occasional Bustelo block of coffee and jar of instant Nescafé, when it comes to their actual whole bean and ground coffee, they've got a lot going for them. The grocery chain's coffee brand, Barissimo, was launched back in 2015, and since then, they've offered up a surprisingly wide range of coffee for you to pick from.
Here's what to know about Aldi's signature Barissimo brand of coffee and what you can find in their lineup. If you're not after whole bean and ground coffee, there are also a couple of other notable coffee products to check out at the famous German retailer.
A breakdown of the Aldi coffee lineup
Aldi's Barissimo brand, Barissimo, includes whole bean and ground coffee as well as coffee pods. It's a Fair Trade coffee brand, which means that making the coffee didn't involve any exploitative practices that could put a bad taste in your mouth. The coffee comes in dark, light, and medium roasts, too, so no matter what flavor profile you enjoy, you've got something to choose from.
Besides just switching up the roast, Aldi has a couple of fun flavors for you to try out. Depending on the season, you can pick up mocha mint, pumpkin spice, gingerbread, maple, white chocolate, or wild berry crumble blends. Throughout the whole year, you can also enjoy their toasted coconut, hazelnut, salted caramel, or classic French vanilla flavors.
For the coffee snobs out there who aren't into flavored brews, Aldi's got you covered too. You can also pick up one of several single-origin coffees — Guatemala, Sumatra, or Colombia — for beans with distinct tasting notes. Or you can go for their organic single-origin Peru and Honduras blends, if you really want coffee full of flavor. Whichever you decided to try out, the bottom line is that Aldi's coffee lineup isn't that of your average Joe's — they really offer good coffee.
What other coffee products can you find at Aldi?
Let's face it, not everyone is into plain black coffee. Even those that are often don't mind jazzing things up with cold brew or creamer once in a while. Whichever camp you fall into, Aldi has quite a number of other coffee products for you to check out.
One such product is their lineup of cold brew concentrate. Not only do they carry Stok Cold Brew coffee concentrate, but they've also got their very own toasted coconut flavor of the stuff. This concentrate is also by their Barissimo brand, and it only has to be mixed with water (and a splash of milk, if you like), and it's ready to drink.
Another coffee product to check out at Aldi's is their recently launched cold foam in a can. This cold foam is a Starbucks knock off that you can add to iced coffee (or to their aforementioned toasted coconut cold brew) for an at-home café experience.
Whether it's Aldi's whole bean blends you go for or some of their more unique coffee products like their canned cold foam, this grocery chain is one that won't disappoint even the most avid coffee lover.