Coffee Lovers Will Be Pleasantly Surprised By Aldi's Selection

When most people think of grocery store coffee, they're thinking of things like Folger's, Eight O'Clock, or Kirkland. While these coffees aren't necessarily bad, per se, they're certainly not the craft coffee you'll find in your local café.

The one exception to this rule is Aldi's coffee brands. Although Aldi does stock the occasional Bustelo block of coffee and jar of instant Nescafé, when it comes to their actual whole bean and ground coffee, they've got a lot going for them. The grocery chain's coffee brand, Barissimo, was launched back in 2015, and since then, they've offered up a surprisingly wide range of coffee for you to pick from.

Here's what to know about Aldi's signature Barissimo brand of coffee and what you can find in their lineup. If you're not after whole bean and ground coffee, there are also a couple of other notable coffee products to check out at the famous German retailer.