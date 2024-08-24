The Aldi Ravioli That's So Good It's Won Awards
Aldi has a reputation among loyal shoppers for a wide range of affordable products, from bottles of Prosecco to quality cuts of meat. But of the many popular groceries to buy at Aldi so far in 2024, one will appeal specifically to pasta lovers everywhere, and that's the retail chain's Italian-inspired line of Priano ravioli.
You don't have to take our word for it: The fans have spoken. The Product Of The Year Award, which originated in France more than three decades ago, is a stamp that indicates a high level of innovation and quality. But this designation doesn't come from a boardroom of decision-makers: It's voted for by actual consumers. And in 2024, Aldi Priano ravioli took home this major prize in the pasta category.
It's easy to understand why, from the product's versatility, quality ingredient list, and ease of preparation — as well as the range of flavors that can appeal from meat lovers to vegetarians. That's not to mention the price point, which allows any home cook to put Italian classics on the table without breaking the bank.
What makes Priano ravioli so prize-worthy
The product is an entry into Aldi's Priano line, which boasts everything from jars of pesto alla Genovese to white wine vinegar and salame Italiano to various flavors of tortellini. With the addition of Priano ravioli, Aldi presents a thin, delicate pasta featuring some classic, crowd-pleasing fillings — among them ricotta cheese, mushroom, and Italian sausage.
The ingredients lists include identifiable and flavorful elements that fans love, too. They can find familiar and beloved cheeses like ricotta, parmesan, and asiago, as well as hero ingredients like hearty portobello mushrooms and seasoned pork-based sausage.
The price is also right for many consumers, who can enjoy options that fall in the range of $4.39 for a 25-ounce package of the simple cheese version to $5.89 for the Italian sausage or mushroom-filled options in 18-ounce packages. From the smaller size, you can expect around five servings per bag. At barely more than $1 per plate, that means a dish of comfort food in the solace of your own home is a lot more economical than any comparable restaurant meal.
Customizing your Priano ravioli
To many home cooks, part of Priano ravioli's appeal is that it couldn't be simpler to whip up — and it's quick, too. Once your water is boiling, you can pop these pillows into the pot and in three minutes flat have perfectly cooked, filled pasta to rival the same served by any restaurant.
Serving this ravioli is a matter of simply draining it and adding sauce. In some cases, that may be as easy as melting butter and herbs for your mushroom ravioli or even grabbing another Aldi product, like the herbaceous Priano pesto or classic tomato-based marinara, to dress up your cheese or sausage ravioli.
As a main dish, this simple creation can satisfy a crowd as a weeknight go-to topped with a flurry of grated cheese or served alongside a classic chicken parmesan, but you can also get creative with it. Make a ravioli pasta salad for a picnic, or even fry your Priano pieces (which is way easier in an air fryer) and serve them as a super easy appetizer next time you're on hosting duties. With so much to love about Aldi's Priano ravioli, it's no wonder this package is a prize winner.