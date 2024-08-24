The Aldi Ravioli That's So Good It's Won Awards

Aldi has a reputation among loyal shoppers for a wide range of affordable products, from bottles of Prosecco to quality cuts of meat. But of the many popular groceries to buy at Aldi so far in 2024, one will appeal specifically to pasta lovers everywhere, and that's the retail chain's Italian-inspired line of Priano ravioli.

You don't have to take our word for it: The fans have spoken. The Product Of The Year Award, which originated in France more than three decades ago, is a stamp that indicates a high level of innovation and quality. But this designation doesn't come from a boardroom of decision-makers: It's voted for by actual consumers. And in 2024, Aldi Priano ravioli took home this major prize in the pasta category.

It's easy to understand why, from the product's versatility, quality ingredient list, and ease of preparation — as well as the range of flavors that can appeal from meat lovers to vegetarians. That's not to mention the price point, which allows any home cook to put Italian classics on the table without breaking the bank.