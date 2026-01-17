8 Aldi 2026 Valentine's Day Finds That'll Make You Swoon
If you're an Aldi shopper, then you know how fun it can be to look out for seasonal items throughout the year, whether it's cozy Christmas items in December or fun summery items in June. With that in mind, mid- to late-January is around the time to start keeping your eye out for Valentine's Day treats. Whether you're celebrating the day of love with your significant other or having a party with friends, it's always fun to buy a few items that go with the theme. Or, you may even be looking for a food-related gift to give your loved one. Whatever the case, Aldi has started to release its Valentine's Day Aldi Finds — and we've put them in this list so that you know what you'll see at your next grocery run.
This list of Valentine's Day items includes plenty of chocolate, of course. After all, nothing screams V-Day more than chocolate. But there's also some savory food for anyone who doesn't have as much of a sweet tooth and still wants to be creative. And there are even a couple of cookware items to help you get in the Valentine's Day mood.
Barissimo Coffees of Valentines Cupid's Brew Coffee Collection
If you own a Keurig (or a similar machine that uses coffee pods), then your morning coffee just got a whole lot more interesting — and more Valentine's Day-esque. This coffee pod collection from Barissimo contains 12 individual coffee pods, each a fun, festive flavor. These variations include strawberry shortcake, white chocolate coffee, and toasted marshmallow. In other words, these flavors will bring some extra sweetness to your coffee in the days leading up to Valentine's Day. The coffee collection is available at Aldi starting January 14 and is priced at $7.99.
Choceur Love Around the World Assorted Chocolates
As we've already established, chocolate is one of the most traditional Valentine's Day foods. So, of course, you really can't go wrong with a cute and tasty box of chocolates, such as these Love Around the World collections from Choceur. There are two options to choose from: the assorted chocolates selection and the milk chocolate with a pistachio filling and crunchy pieces. Each box (which comes with eight chocolate pieces) costs $4.99 and is available at Aldi starting January 14.
Moser Roth Belgian Chocolate Truffle Hearts
Here's another chocolate option for you: these Belgian chocolate truffle hearts from Moser Roth. This chocolate collection comes with four flavors of chocolates: milk chocolate cookie butter, milk chocolate salted caramel, semi-sweet coffee, and semi-sweet chocolate ganache. Every flavor is also a different color – including Valentine's two iconic colors, pink and red — to make these treats even more festive. Each box of these truffles costs $4.99 and is available at Aldi starting January 14.
Mini Heart Shaped Marshmallows
If you're looking for a Valentine's Day treat that is less conventional than chocolate, then you may want to check out these mini heart marshmallows. Marshmallows will still provide that sweetness you may be looking for without tiring yourself out on chocolate. Buy these cute treats and add them to a mug of the world's best hot chocolate on a Valentine's Day evening in. These heart-shaped marshmallows are available at Aldi starting January 14, with each bag costing $3.29.
Reggano Valentine's Day Pasta
Valentine's Day is about more than chocolates and sweets — you also need to have dinner. If you want to make a special meal at home for your loved one, then you may be interested in this product: heart-shaped Valentine's Day pasta from Reggano. Use it to make your favorite pasta dish for a satisfying, savory dinner while keeping the festive spirit of the holiday alive. Each bag of Valentine's Day pasta is priced at $2.49 and is available at Aldi starting January 14.
Kirkwood Heart Chicken Nuggets
For anyone looking for more savory food ideas for Valentine's Day, check out these Kirkwood heart-shaped chicken nuggets. These adorable bites are made with white chicken meat and are already cooked (which means that preparing them is as easy as popping them in the microwave). If you want to have a fun, memorable meal at home on Valentine's Day, then whip up these heart-shaped nuggets for your appetizers, along with a couple dips (such as garlic aioli or homemade ranch), and you can make the heart-shaped pasta for the main course. Each box of nuggets is $6.29 and available at Aldi starting January 14.
Crofton V-Day Scalloped Ceramic Bakeware
If you're interested in baking your own Valentine's Day desserts this year, then you need to know about these scalloped ceramic bakeware pieces that are new to Aldi. There are three types: a large heart-shaped baking dish, a set of small heart-shaped ceramic ramekins, and a muffin tin for heart-shaped muffins. Each option comes in either red or pink, so you get to pick your Valentine's color preference. Use one of these to make heart-shaped cakes or cupcakes — perhaps, to keep with the color theme, a red velvet cake. Each ceramic bakeware piece costs $9.99 and is available starting January 7.
Crofton Valentine's Day Cast Iron Assortment
And here's one more cookware item: a Valentine's Day-themed Dutch oven from Crofton. Just like with the other bakeware pieces, this one is available in either red or pink. It's 2 quarts, oven safe, and comes with a matching lid. And just because this is technically V-Day themed doesn't mean that you can't continue to use it throughout the whole year. It's available at Aldi starting January 7 and costs $19.99.