10 Aldi Kitchen Appliances That Deserve A Space On Your Counter This Season
As a discount grocery store, Aldi always has great deals waiting to be snatched up. Among the gotta-have-it Aldi foods that can save you money, for instance, the 80/20 ground beef is a little cheaper than comparable products you can buy at major grocery chains like Publix and even Walmart. What you might not realize is that the chain also has a great selection of kitchen appliances.
While everyone will be talking about the November 2025 Aldi Finds, especially the advent calendars, Daily Meal is diving into the appliances that deserve to be in your kitchen this season. Whether you're looking for a vacuum food sealer for enhanced food storage, mixers to make blending ingredients easier, or cooking appliances for fast or simple meals, Aldi has a variety of options. Keep in mind that the kitchen appliances listed here may not be available in all stores and that any prices are current as of writing this article, but could change.
Ambiano Portable Vacuum Food Sealer
If you're looking for a way to reduce food waste by keeping opened food items fresher for longer and preventing freezer burn, you can't go wrong with the Ambiano Portable Vacuum Food Sealer. Vacuum sealers are usually on the expensive side, but this one from Aldi is just $19.99.
There are multiple sealing modes to choose from, making it versatile for storing everything from delicate fruit to marinated meats. It comes with five vacuum bags and one roll of film. Plus, the discount retailer has Vacuum Food Sealer Rolls in two different sizes for purchase separately for just $9.99, so you won't break the bank getting more film when you run out.
Ambiano LCD Display Food Scale
When you're baking, there are advantages to measuring your ingredients on a scale rather than in measuring cups, such as less cleanup and more consistent results. You can grab the Ambiano LCD Display Food Scale for just $7.99 at Aldi.
The 2025 edition hasn't been out for long, so there isn't too much info about it yet. However, a previous model featured a glass platform, anti-slip feet, and an LCD display with a low battery indicator. And, here's something to keep in mind when you're measuring ingredients. You can easily keep your kitchen scale looking brand new by placing it in a plastic bag beforehand.
Ambiano Handheld Frother
Are you looking for a way to improve your coffee game in the morning (or any time of day)? Visit your local Aldi to grab the Ambiano Handheld Frother, which comes with two AA batteries, has a double-whisk design, and includes a metal stand so that you can keep it at the ready next to your coffee maker. Just be careful not to use it in a full cup because it's powerful enough to make a mess. For just $7.99, you also get to choose from three colors: black, green, and purple.
Ambiano Cordless Rechargeable Hand Mixer
If you've ever had a hard time keeping the cord of your hand mixer out of the way while you're blending, you understand how annoying it can be. Those days are gone with the Ambiano Cordless Rechargeable Hand Mixer. The two beaters and three speeds are powerful enough for mixing up light batters, such as for brownies and cakes. Available in black, green, and white colors, this hand mixer will only cost you $14.99.
If you don't see this cordless variant in your local Aldi, be on the lookout for the new Ambiano 5 Speed Handmixer that's coming on November 19, 2025.
Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer
The Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer is one of the Aldi kitchen copycat products that look like the real thing. It gives KitchenAid some competition for simple baking, such as cake batters and soft cookie dough. Along with a 5.3-quart stainless steel bowl and three attachments for beating, kneading, and whisking, this 2025 model has a digital display. It allows you to see the speed setting and a timer so that you can see how long you've been mixing rather than having to set a timer.
If the Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer is on your wish list, though, you shouldn't wait to get it because it gets snatched up quickly and has already been in stores since October 22. Available in green and grey, it's priced at just $49.99.
Ambiano Mini Food Chopper
When you're looking to chop, grind, shred, slice, or puree up to 1 ½ cups of ingredients on the fly, the Ambiano Mini Food Chopper is an affordable solution. It's one of the must-have kitchen products you can find at Aldi, featuring a one-touch pulse button, a safety lock lid with a spout for adding liquid during use, and stainless steel blades that you can remove and clean in the dishwasher. The bottom is even fitted with slip-free grip feet. With a three-year warranty, the Ambiano Mini Food Chopper is available in black and green for just $9.99.
Ambiano Electric Food Chopper
If you're looking for a slightly larger kitchen appliance to help you prepare meals fast, you might like the Ambiano Electric Food Chopper. It still has the one-touch button design, a safety lock, and stainless steel blades that are strong enough to shred everything from garlic to nuts. You get the nonslip base and can put the bowl and blades in the dishwasher, too. However, it has a 2-cup capacity so that you can chop more at a time. Look for the Ambiano Electric Food Chopper in black and green for $14.99 at Aldi.
Ambiano Mini Waffle Maker
Aldi's fan-favorite waffle iron — the Ambiano Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker — returned with a low price of about $20 in early 2025. While the Ambiano Mini Waffle Maker doesn't rotate, it has the same nonstick coating as its larger counterpart and is just as easy to use. It will have you whipping up miniature versions with your favorite batter, or maybe even tiny berry waffle breakfast sandwiches. Starting November 19, 2025, this compact but mighty kitchen gadget will be available for just $7.99.
Ambiano Compact Air Fryer
If you haven't jumped into the air fryer craze yet or need another small appliance for cooking up extra snacks during parties, this Ambiano Compact Air Fryer is a good solution. The frying basket and crisping tray have a nonstick coating and a 2-quart capacity. With easy-to-use dial buttons, choosing the temperature and setting the time is simple. You can select temperatures between 180 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, an alarm will signal you when the timer is done, and you can put the frying basket in the dishwasher for effortless cleanup.
You might be surprised at how well foods you never thought to put in your air fryer turn out — such as steak. Don't wait to look for the black, navy blue, and purple air fryers at your local Aldi, because they're bound to go fast at a price of $24.99.
Ambiano Digital Control 6-Quart Slow Cooker
Having an appliance that can practically prepare family meals for you is more than helpful if you have a busy lifestyle. With a 6-quart capacity, the Ambiano Digital Control Slow Cooker is a decent size for making your favorite recipes, such as slow cooker Mississippi pot roast. You could even make some unexpected foods in the slow cooker. After all, it's the easiest way to make risotto.
This Ambiano kitchen appliance features a ceramic pot and programmable digital controls with a timer that you can set for up to 24 hours. For cooking flexibility, you can choose from low, high, and warm cooking settings. It's available at Aldi in black and stainless steel finishes. You can't beat the $29.99 price.