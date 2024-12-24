14 Aldi Secrets You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

When it comes to shopping at Aldi, being in the know goes a long way. The famed German store may look simple on the surface, but it's a retailer that keeps its cards close to the chest. There's a lot of classified information that Aldi's not sharing, from cashier secrets to shopping information that's kept strictly in confidence. A lot of the time, these secrets can help you have a better shopping experience, and they aren't kept for any enormous reason: Instead, they're treated sort of like Easter eggs for customers to discover along the way.

Well, it's time for those Easter eggs to be revealed, folks. As a frequent Aldi shopper who loves discovering the truth about how to get the best out of stores, I decided to put together all of the top secrets about shopping at Aldi that I've learned in my time. Some of these secrets, like the best time to shop in the week, the best private labels to opt for if you want top-quality products, and the best apps to use while in-store can get you some massive savings and help you ensure your shopping trip is successful. Other secrets will make your experience at Aldi smooth and stress-free, and you'll wish you knew them years ago. Ready to get the goods? We thought so.