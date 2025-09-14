Aldi Frozen Pizza Gets Upgraded With An Asian Fusion Twist

As Aldi shoppers know, the discount grocery store is full of tasty and high quality products, including its frozen pizzas. For example, Aldi's rising crust pizza is a DiGiorno copycat for less money. And now, Aldi has an exciting frozen pizza that has an Asian fusion twist. It's the Mama Cozzi's Korean Style Bulgogi Pizza.

The pizza consists of a thin crust, a sauce inspired by Korean bulgogi (with ingredients such as soy sauce and bulgogi seasoning), mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red onions, and beef crumbles. For anyone who is unfamiliar, bulgogi — which means "fire meat" — is Korean barbecued beef, often made with a marinade consisting of the likes of soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, onion, sugar, and grated pear. It's savory, smoky, and a little sweet. As for the specific cut of beef, bulgogi is typically made with flank steak, although ribeye and sirloin are common choices as well.

If you love Korean food — specifically, bulgogi — and unique frozen pizza flavors, then this might just be your new favorite easy meal. But, before you try it, you may want to know what Aldi shoppers have thought of the product so far.