Aldi Frozen Pizza Gets Upgraded With An Asian Fusion Twist
As Aldi shoppers know, the discount grocery store is full of tasty and high quality products, including its frozen pizzas. For example, Aldi's rising crust pizza is a DiGiorno copycat for less money. And now, Aldi has an exciting frozen pizza that has an Asian fusion twist. It's the Mama Cozzi's Korean Style Bulgogi Pizza.
The pizza consists of a thin crust, a sauce inspired by Korean bulgogi (with ingredients such as soy sauce and bulgogi seasoning), mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red onions, and beef crumbles. For anyone who is unfamiliar, bulgogi — which means "fire meat" — is Korean barbecued beef, often made with a marinade consisting of the likes of soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, onion, sugar, and grated pear. It's savory, smoky, and a little sweet. As for the specific cut of beef, bulgogi is typically made with flank steak, although ribeye and sirloin are common choices as well.
If you love Korean food — specifically, bulgogi — and unique frozen pizza flavors, then this might just be your new favorite easy meal. But, before you try it, you may want to know what Aldi shoppers have thought of the product so far.
What do Aldi shoppers think about the Korean bulgogi frozen pizza?
One TikTok user, cibsandibus, made a review video of Aldi's Korean bulgogi frozen pizza and had a positive response to the dish. He said, "It's way better than I thought it was gonna be. It tastes like a stir fry on a pizza." All in all, he really liked the pizza, but noted that the sauce is a little too gravy-like and that, while it's technically a pizza, it won't "itch the pizza scratch."
In the comments of the TikTok, the reactions are pretty mixed, with some people thinking that it may be too out there for a pizza. One commenter agreed with the assessment of the sauce tasting like gravy. But there are also some positive comments — one person wrote, "soooo good I would eat another." And there are multiple comments from people who have not tried the pizza, but are eager to based on the description and the poster's review.
Meanwhile, on Reddit, the reactions from Aldi shoppers are also mixed. One person started a thread with a photo of the bulgogi cooked pizza, calling it "meh." In the comments, one user agreed, writing, "Bought it and was dissatisfied with the taste and ingredients." However, a few commenters were adamant that it's actually a great pizza. One user wrote, "Whaaaat I'm eating it right now and I love it!"