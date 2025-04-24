11 Aldi Frozen Breakfast Options, Ranked Worst To Best
Frozen breakfast options are quick and convenient when you're trying to run out of the house in the morning — a time that's especially hectic for me as a working mom. From frozen breakfast sandwiches to freezer pancake brands, I keep my home well-stocked with a variety of options. And lately, I've been doing a lot of my shopping at Aldi because the prices are often cheaper than my regular grocery stores. So, I was excited when I got the chance to test 11 Aldi frozen breakfast options and rank them from worst to best.
The good news? That means you don't have to take on the trial and error process yourself; I've handled all of that for you. I'm uniquely equipped to make these judgments after spending more than 15 years in the food industry and eating these types of freezer foods for decades. To establish my rankings, I judged each item's smell, taste, and texture. Now, let's dive in so you can learn which Aldi frozen breakfast options should be on your next grocery list.
11. Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Maple Flavored Sausage Patties
Although they rank lowest on the list, I want to preface by saying these maple sausage patties aren't terrible; none of the frozen breakfast options from Aldi were truly disgusting. However, the artificial maple smell that hit my nostrils when I opened the package was more than a little off-putting. That fragrance only intensified during cooking. This smell translated to the taste, where the patties were a little sweeter than I expected or like, and had a mild artificial flavor that was enough to affect my experience without completely ruining the patties entirely. Plus, they were greasier than I was expecting, so they sat heavy on my stomach.
Texturally, these were firm on the outside, softer on the inside, with a mild chewiness — exactly what I look for in a sausage patty. Overall, the entire experience is reminiscent of the sausage served at school breakfast when I was a child. I won't be buying these again, and can't recommend them.
10. Whole and Simple Pepper, Uncured Ham, and Cheddar Omelet Breakfast Bites
These breakfast bites sounded delicious when I picked them up from the store and they looked innocent enough when pulled from the box. But after cooking, they not only did not look too appetizing, but the smell was not ideal. I think the scent could best be described as the sharpest cheddar cheese you can think of paired with freezer burn. What emanated this smell were lopsided egg bites that had leaked liquid all over the bottom of the plate, with spots throughout that had turned to absolute mush.
Despite my hesitations, I persevered and took my first bite. Honestly, it wasn't nearly as bad as I was expecting. The cheddar definitely tasted sharp, but not overpoweringly so as I'd envisioned. There were hints of sweetness and cream in a primarily umami profile which was pretty enjoyable. Unfortunately, this wasn't enough to cancel out the harsh smell or the unappealing appearance of the breakfast bites. I won't be purchasing these again, nor can I recommend them in good faith. However, if you're someone who doesn't value the aesthetics and smell of your food as much as I do, you could really enjoy these.
9. Breakfast Best Original French Toast Sticks
French toast sticks are one thing my family always keeps in stock for busy mornings, so I was hopeful that Aldi's version could take over our brand name mainstay — especially since it offers a great portion for the price. Alas, it looks like I'll be continuing to spend the few extra dollars because while these were definitely edible, they were relatively disappointing.
When cooking, these French toast sticks filled my kitchen with a very mild cinnamon and butter scent that made my mouth water. If this smell had been indicative of the taste, the ranking would have been much better. However, they mostly tasted like batter with no real cinnamon or butter tones to speak of. They were also overly moist to the point of feeling wet and greasy, with a spongy texture. Skip these in favor of your favorite name brand. Or, if you're looking for something extra delicious, spend a spare hour or so making homemade classic French toast. Then, cut them into sticks, vacuum seal them, and store them in the freezer for your busiest mornings.
8. Breakfast Best Double Cinnamon French Toast Sticks
The cinnamon French toast sticks from Breakfast Best aren't awe-inspiring, but they're definitely a step up from the original version. The greasiness of the original was much less with these, and there was a nice soft, moist texture without being soggy. The downside is that these had some harder parts when cooked according to the microwavable instructions, and some of those spots were bad enough that I had to pull them off to continue eating. However, I was willing to look past this because it didn't affect the majority of the sticks.
The rich, cinnamon smell was mouth-watering and it did translate to the taste, which included light buttery notes and mild eggy tones throughout. Overall, this would have been a top ranking frozen breakfast product if it weren't for one huge issue I was unable to overlook — the cinnamon was super gritty to the point it got stuck in my teeth and clung to the top of my mouth. In turn, that cinnamon that sat in my mouth made me feel dried out and decreased my experience significantly. Due to this, I can't recommend them.
7. Breakfast Best Protein Buttermilk and Vanilla Flavored Waffles
Anything that helps me hit my protein goal for the day is welcome in my book, and with 12 grams, this definitely upped my intake at breakfast. The best part of these is that they kept me fuller longer than my standard waffles. Although they need to be made in the oven, they didn't take very long and were still a convenient option that I let cook while I drank my morning coffee. They came out beautifully golden brown with a nice crisp coating.
The smell while cooking featured light vanilla notes with what I originally thought was cinnamon as it was a rich earthiness with mild spice tones. However, the ingredients don't list cinnamon, so I'm not sure what contributed to that scent. During the taste test, I detected a predominately rich, tangy buttermilk flavor with vanilla undertones. Not only did these flavors pair well together, but they worked well with the butter and syrup I used, too. Overall, I would eat these again, although there are other protein waffles I prefer.
6. Breakfast Best Heat-N-Serve Original Sausage Links
These Heat-n-Serve Sausage Links by Breakfast Best taste very similar to Jimmy Dean, which is my usual go-to for this product. Featuring a rich umami profile that's perfectly seasoned, these sausages went great with my morning eggs. They also nicely balanced the earthy profile of my homemade diner-style crispy hash browns. Oh, and the smell while cooking was warm and inviting — my kids and partner thought so, too, so they requested a taste of their own. In case you're wondering, they also agree these sausages are delicious.
The links weren't nearly as greasy as some other options, which is a huge boon, and the only issue I encountered was during the cooking process. I used the microwave instructions printed on the packaging for five links at a time and they came out the tiniest bit cold in the center and on the bottom. Adding 30 seconds solved the issue, so just be aware of this if you plan on picking these up on your next Aldi shopping trip (which I recommend).
5. Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Original Sausage Patties
Although I wasn't a fan of the maple version, these sausage patties from Breakfast Best might have a permanent place in my freezer. They have the perfect sausage texture of the maple option, but with a much better taste, in my opinion (and one devoid of any artificial notes). The strong umami profile of the sausage is noticeably balanced and mellowed by the milder turkey flavor, with a distinct saltiness and nice charred overtones.
While cooking, these patties had a slightly odd smell that was a little artificial, but not overall bad, and I'm glad this didn't translate to the taste. I've actually eaten these several consecutive mornings now, and can verify they taste great with the perfect sunny side up egg and homemade fried potatoes. The rich umami flavor also balances well with the primarily earthy profile of avocado toast. These are the best sausages Aldi has to offer and I highly recommend picking these up on your next shopping trip.
4. Breakfast Best Homestyle Waffles
The quick and dirty version of my review of the Breakfast Best Homestyle Waffles is that they taste identical to Eggo Waffles but at a fraction of the cost, and I will definitely be buying these instead. Although you can make them in a toaster or toaster oven, I chose the standard oven because that's my usual preference and how I made the similar products on this ranking list. These came out crispy with a warm, soft center and smelled delicious.
A rich, mildly sweet butter taste provides a predominantly neutral base for your toppings, which I personally enjoyed. I tried one waffle with syrup and butter, while I topped the second with peanut butter and honey (which is my personal favorite). Both turned out terrific. Choose these for a tasty, filling breakfast at a fraction of the cost — and even if you don't choose these, you'll want to make sure you avoid the unhealthiest frozen waffles next time. (You'd be surprised at how many of your favorites make the unhealthiest list.)
3. Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Sandwiches
Straight out of the box, these come in a plastic package and look identical to other store-bought croissant sandwiches I've tried. During cooking, they emitted a delicious scent that allowed the cheese, egg, sausage, and buttery croissant to come through individually, which I loved. Although the sandwich's presentation was a little haphazard after cooking, it wasn't terrible, and I was still very excited for my first bite. I'm happy to report that my first bite (and every bite thereafter) was not disappointing.
The bread is soft and flaky, with strong buttery notes. The egg was cooked to perfection, which was especially fantastic because overcooked eggs are a big issue I have with many breakfast sandwiches. Juicy sausage was well-coated in melted cheese and wasn't nearly as greasy as other options I've tried. Overall, there was a nice balance to the ingredients. Besides my own taste test, this option quickly became a favorite of my son's and he ate one every morning until they were gone. I definitely recommend this in lieu of brand name options since they're very similar if not totally identical in taste, but cost a little less.
2. Breakfast Best Buttermilk Pancakes
I've never been a huge fan of pre-made frozen pancakes, but these honestly changed my mind. My problem with other brands is that the texture is always off — the pancakes always seem to either be rock hard or soggy, even when cooked exactly per the instructions. However, the texture on these was soft and light with a crispy exterior and warm, fluffy center. They smelled sweet when cooking and that was the predominant taste profile, too. But there were light tangy notes from the buttermilk and a creamy richness layered atop that sweetness.
Overall, these were fantastic and I will definitely be purchasing them again. I recommend pairing them with the original sausage patties on this list and the maple syrup sold at Aldi. Thanks to their smaller size, I could also see them being an excellent side to a large southern breakfast featuring eggs, sausage, bacon, and traditional hash browns.
1. Breakfast Best Pancakes and Sausage On-A-Stick Original
Pancakes on a stick and their lunchtime equivalent, corn dogs, are my son's absolute favorite foods. I'm convinced he could eat them for every meal — and, that being said, he can be really picky about which brands he enjoys. However, after I tried this option from Breakfast Best, I knew he would have a new favorite. (Spoiler alert: I was right.)
While cooking, these emitted a mild sweet smell that was enticing. A warm, soft, sweet pancake batter wrapped around a mildly spicy, umami flavored sausage for the perfect balance of flavors. The pancake portion was perfectly dense yet pleasantly moist, and the portability of foods on a stick can't be beat. Both pancakes on a stick were cooked through without a frozen center when made according to the microwave instructions printed on the package and paired well with the syrup I dipped them in after my first few bites. Definitely grab this on your next shopping trip to discover for yourself why it made the top spot on our Aldi frozen breakfast ranking list.
Methodology
Aldi breakfast options were chosen for inclusion on this list based on availability in Vineland, New Jersey. All frozen breakfast options that were available during my trip were purchased and included here. Options were cooked exactly according to the instructions printed on the product's packaging and no alterations were made during the taste test. However, for the sake of full disclosure, the pancakes and waffles were eaten with syrup and butter after a few plain bites were taken. Since this is how the products are meant to be eaten, I believed that small addition was more than justified.
Each item was judged based on its smell, taste, and texture. I relied primarily on my more than 15 years experience in the food industry, where I cross-trained in hot foods and baking — and spent many mornings making breakfasts in commercial kitchens. My personal preference and experiences with name brand options of similar items or the comparative homemade products were also taken into consideration.