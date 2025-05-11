14 Smart Ways To Use Up Leftover Olive Brine

If you're anything like us, you'll have a lot of leftover olive brine lying around. At any given time we have three or four different jars of olives in our fridge, and a surplus of the briny juice that they come packed in. This brine is of course designed to preserve your olives, but it's difficult to see beyond that sole use at its culinary potential. Instead, what usually happens is that olive brine gets poured down the sink when the last olive has been munched on, and is never thought of again.

However, we implore you not to throw it out. This brine can be used for way more than just keeping your olives fresh. With its simple combination of salt, vinegar, and water, olive brine can give countless foods a hit of acidity, salinity, and moisture — and the extra flavor it gets from the olives provides a hit of umami to loads of different dishes. Both liquid and solid food items can benefit from olive brine, with everything from soups and salad dressings to bread and butter made more tasty with just a dash or two. Put your brine to work with these top tips.