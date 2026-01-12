The Best Aldi Snacks Of 2025
With more than 3,000 products, Aldi gives shoppers so many options to fill their pantries and refrigerators with — from fresh deli items and baked goods to frozen appetizers and entrées. Still, the discount grocery chain continuously keeps shoppers on their toes with its weekly Aldi Finds, which can include a mix of returning, seasonal, and new specialty items. Among the new products released in 2025 were a handful of new snacks that customers raved about.
Daily Meal searched through all the items at Aldi to find the best snacks that arrived on its shelves for the first time in 2025. Keep in mind that some were released as limited-time or seasonal products, so you may not be able to find them regularly. Additionally, there's no way to know for sure whether the chain will continue releasing these foods, but that doesn't mean you can't keep an eye out for them as you shop throughout the year, including among the many January 2026 Aldi Finds to start the new year right. What is certain is that Aldi shoppers loved each of these new snacks.
Park Street Deli buffalo garlic dip
Daily Meal tasted and ranked a variety of dips from Aldi, with most options from its Park Street Deli brand, which is known for fresh snacks, sides, and meals. Although they weren't available for the tasting, three garlic dips made a splash when they arrived in store refrigerators in January. Each was priced at just $2.69 per 8-ounce container, similar to the brand's other options. These were available in original (plain garlic) and roasted red pepper, but most seemed to prefer the buffalo flavor.
In a YouTube video, a couple trying all the flavors for the first time said that, if you want to try one, get the buffalo. "It has just a hint of heat to it," they determine, suggesting trying it with Ritz-like crackers rather than the rippled potato chips that they were also using. And, in a Facebook post, one customer raved, "Love, love this Buffalo garlic dip! I've just been eating it with celery and carrots and it's so delicious but I know I could do a lot more with it." Commenters were quick to chime in with their suggestions, which included chicken nuggets, chicken-flavored crackers, and pretzels. One user shared that they enjoyed using it to make a chicken salad dip with tortilla chips.
Clancy's maple sweet potato chips
When it comes to pantry staples you should pick up at Aldi, Clancy's chips and pretzels are a top contender. There is almost always a new potato chip flavor to try, but the brand stepped outside the box with these maple sweet potato chips. Priced at $2.99, this sweet-and-salty snack was first seen in August, and shoppers took to social media to share their delight.
In the earliest Facebook post Daily Meal could find, the poster simply said about Clancy's maple sweet potato chips, "Get you some, they are super crunchy with a little sweet n salty." More posts started appearing in the weeks after the product was released, praising how good they are. One Facebook user said, "Just tried them ... normally I'm not a huge fan of sweet sweet potatoes but these are pretty good! The maple isn't too overpowering. 8/10," and other social media users concurred, with some exclaiming that they had to go back for more. As a crunchy fall snack, there's hope that these will return in 2026.
Clancy's Kansas City BBQ-style flavored popcorn
The Clancy's brand offers more than just chips and pretzels; over the years, many popcorn flavors have been released, too. For instance, the white cheddar cheese variant is the cheesy Aldi popcorn that tastes exactly like Smartfood (or better, according to some Reddit users). In 2025, though, Clancy's Kansas City BBQ-style flavored popcorn was making some serious waves on social media. It looks like the $1.99 bags hit Aldi shelves in the spring, based on the earliest social media post Daily Meal could find.
A couple of reviewers in a YouTube video said that although they couldn't smell the barbecue, the popcorn had a smoky, salty, and slightly spicy flavor. With the flavors blending well, they enjoyed the popcorn and rated it 8 out of 10. In another YouTube video, a couple said it has a good smoky sweetness that also puts a pleasant tingle on your tongue, noting they would buy it again.
In various Facebook posts, several people said that they couldn't stop eating it, and one person noted, "Just tried the Kansas City BBQ and my taste buds danced in the light peppery [barbecue] flavor this has. I'm running back today to stock up!" Even someone who isn't a big fan of popcorn told a humorous story about going back for more, this time grabbing two bags.
Specially Selected premium gingerbread scones
If you love foods with ginger, you may have seen the Specially Selected premium gingerbread scones when they launched at the grocery chain. Each box contained eight pieces and was priced at $4.99. Released on November 5, they were among the November 2025 Aldi Finds we expected everyone to be talking about and were one of the best Aldi seasonal items that shoppers were stockpiling for the holidays — both for good reason.
On Facebook, one Aldi shopper called the premium gingerbread scones "delicious, convenient, and a decent value." The customer also noted that it's "easy to pull just one or two from the box as desired" to either thaw or heat in the microwave or oven. On Instagram, another shopper exclaimed that the scones were amazing and that they loved them. A couple reviewing the snack on YouTube said that, although these are denser than traditional British scones, they liked the crisp, sugary glaze. Additionally, they noted that you definitely get the ginger flavor, but it's not overpowering and has a pleasant taste.
Sundae Shoppe cinnamon churro ice cream sandwiches
In Daily Meal's ranking of store-bought ice cream sandwiches, Sundae Shoppe's plain vanilla filling with chocolate cookie didn't fare so well against similar flavors from other stores. Its cinnamon churro ice cream sandwiches may have been a different story. Featuring premium salted caramel ice cream and a cinnamon-sugar-dusted cookie, this dessert was available in Aldi's freezers this past spring. Each box included four ice cream sandwiches for $4.99, and it was a strong hit.
One Instagram reviewer's description said, "Cookies are pretty thick and cakey, kinda dry but not unpleasantly so. Pretty much [a] snickerdoodle cookie. ... The ice cream is pleasantly robust for a cheap treat; it is not airy or gummy or too squishy." Another Instagram user said that these ice cream sandwiches are probably the best they've ever had from Aldi.
People were excited on Facebook, too, with one person posting, "Be right back... Imma go buy all the boxes." On Reddit, a happy shopper agreed: "One of the best ice cream sandwiches I've ever tried was from Aldi."