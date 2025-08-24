10 Seasonal Aldi Items That Should Always Be Permanent

Barissimo, Aldi's coffee brand, is not shy about putting new and creative flavors on the shelves. We don't mean pre-made cappuccinos, either. These are flavored coffee grounds or flavored K-cups, and they jazz up your standard morning java with a hint of something like coconut. Alas, some flavors are hits, and some are misses. We're here to focus on the good. A few are so good, in fact, that they should be made permanent items. They can be coffee pods or beans, we don't care, we just want them on shelves. Three flavors we'd start with are bourbon pecan, mocha mint, chocolate coconut. Sure, maybe pecan is associated with fall, coconut with summer, and mint with spring. These are subtle coffee flavors we're talking about, though. No one's asking to upset the harvest. We just want a tasty treat in the morning. One person on Facebook even used the bourbon pecan coffee to make a latte.

Look, coffee is perfect on its own. The fact that something so delicious and mood-boosting grows from the ground is strong evidence that nature is looking out for us humans. Still, variety is the spice of life. You're probably drinking coffee every day, maybe multiple times a day. Adding a touch of flavor breaks up routine. Barissimo is always tinkering with flavors, and the fact that new flavors come out every season is great. When one of those flavors is a win, though, that flavor should be allowed to stick around like a title belt holder.