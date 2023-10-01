October Aldi Finds That Absolutely Scream Fall
Your local Aldi store has some super tasty treats set to release just in time for a screamingly good time this fall. Get set for a spooky breakfast, lunch, and dinner with these tantalizing finds. And don't forget a few goodies for snack time! Not to mention, there's also plenty to quench your ghostly thirst when it comes to steaming hot mugs of delicious drinks coming soon to those same shelves. With such affordable prices, you won't have to choose between products either.
So set your calendar and get ready to stock up on some amazingly good deals that will have you wishing that the screaming season would never end. Who knows, fall might even become your favorite time of year with all the scrumptiousness that's being served up. (If it's not already, that is.) You'll definitely be sad to see these items go when it's all over, so be sure to stock up while you can.
Specially Selected Maple Cinnamon or Pumpkin Cranberry Artisan Crisp
Specially Selected has not one but two delicious flavors of its Artisan Crisp that will be showing up at Aldi stores just in time for scream season. Check out the maple cinnamon and the pumpkin cranberry version, which will arrive on shelves on October 4. They're only $3.95 each making it affordable for many shoppers to give both of them a try.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche
If you're a pumpkin spice lover then you are probably already well aware that Aldi has your back. The discount market will be stocking Specially Selected's Pumpkin Spice Brioche starting October 4. It will only run you $4.49 — a pretty good deal for such bread imported from France.
Benton's Spooky Chocolate Sandwich Cremes
What could possibly be better than creme-filled sandwich cookies? How about if they're stuffed with chocolate-flavored green creme perfect for the ghoulish days of October? You'll be able to find these tasty treats on Aldi store shelves as soon as October 4th. And they're only going to run you $2.65 a pop.
Specially Selected Caramel Apple or Apple Berry Blossoms
Specially Selected has two flavors of its delectable Blossoms headed to Aldi this October 4. Choose between the Caramel Apple and the Apple Berry Blossoms flavor if you have to. But at just $3.29, there's really no reason that fans won't want to scoop up an armful of both versions while they last, which probably won't be long at all.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment
The spookiest thing about cheese has got to be the risk of running out. Unless of course, you're lactose intolerant, but let's hope not for your sake. Because you may want to take advantage of this deal from Emporium Selection, with four different cheeses for just $4.29 starting October 4. Varieties include Freaky Franken Sage Derby, Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale, Death by Garlic (black garlic cheddar), and Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar.
Reggano Halloween Shaped Pasta
Fall is the perfect time to get nostalgic with shaped pasta, so it's a good thing Reggano's Halloween Pasta will be available on October 4th. Fill your cart, and then your bowl, with tiny pumpkins, bats, and spiders for a spookily fun macaroni dish at an incredibly affordable price — just $2.69. Don't be scared. You can try it with all of your favorite sauces from the traditional red, to alfredo, and even pesto.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Feta or Beet and Goat Cheese Flatbread
Flatbread is known for its gourmet flavors and unique combinations — and this one from Specially Selected is no different. It comes in both Pumpkin Feta as well as Beet and Goat Cheese and will be on store shelves on October 4. But don't be afraid of the big taste, it comes with a tiny price. At only $3.99 each there is nothing to fear.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Halloween Pumpkin or Ghost Pizza
Who needs a traditional round pizza when you can have one shaped like a ghost or a pumpkin instead? Coming October 4, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen is making both possible for the low cost of $4.99. The only fright these cheese pizzas will cause you is when they run out of this special buy at Aldi.
Priano Pumpkin Sage or Butternut Squash Ravioli
Ravioli makes an excellent meal any time of the year, but Priano has made two flavors that are perfect for fall. There's the Butternut Squash version and the Pumpkin Sage, both of which will be available as of October 11. They won't cost you an arm and a leg either — pick 'em up for only $3.69 each.
Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice or Cinnamon Waffles
If you were afraid that the pumpkin spice-flavored foods were running out, have no fear. Breakfast Best has the perfect waffles just for you. Or, if you'd prefer, there is also a Cinnamon version. Both will be available on October 18. At $2.49 each, why not give both of them a try anyway? These will probably go pretty quickly.
Specially Selected Apple or Cherry Mascarpone Strudel
Are you looking for something sweet and creamy that can work for both breakfast and dessert? Well have no fear, Specially Selected has got you covered with their traditional German puff pastry. It comes in Cherry Mascarpone and Apple Mascarpone starting on October 18th. And they're both only $3.99 each.
Beaumont Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino or Hot Cocoa Cups
Beaumont has two pumpkin spice pod options for your brewer: Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa and Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino. Whichever one you are after, they'll be available as of October 25th. They come with a very uns-pooky price point too — just $5.99. Shoppers may be stocking up on both in that case.
Simply Nature Organic Tea Latte Concentrate
Simply Nature is bringing three seasonal flavors to Aldi's shelves just for fall. Enjoy London Fog Tea Latte, Chai Tea Latte, and Dirty Chai Tea Latte starting on October 25th. The tea concentrates will only cost you $2.99 each, so folks can probably grab a few of each one.