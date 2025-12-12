15 Good & Gather Steak Cuts You Can Buy At Target
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to grocery shopping, Walmart gets 21.2% of the market share, according to Capital One Shopping's research. Many people may not even think of buying their weekly or monthly food hauls at Target, as is evident in its small 2.4% share of the market. However, the retailer offers Good & Gather and Favorite Day store brands to cover all of your grocery essentials and indulgent extras, respectively. The flagship Good & Gather brand was launched in 2019 with the aim of offering quality, affordable options for customers, and various steak cuts are part of that product line.
From chuck roasts and ribeyes to T-bones and tenderloins, Target's Good & Gather store brand includes an array of beef options for every broiling, grilling, or pan-frying need. It even offers convenient portions to make recipes easier, such as kabobs, sirloin strips, stew meat, and sandwich cuts. Best of all, almost every product features the USDA Choice stamp, indicating that you're getting quality meat with a good level of marbling. Daily Meal has curated this roundup of 15 Good & Gather steak cuts that are possible to find at Target, but keep in mind that availability will vary across the country. You might even find different options at your local store.
Angus beef T-bone steak
The Good & Gather brand of angus beef T-bone steak features sections of the short loin and tenderloin. It's minimally processed so that you can enjoy the natural flavor and add your favorite seasonings. While the weight can be up to 3.5 pounds, each steak is cut to 1.25 inches thick for even heating if you're cooking for a crowd. To get the best experience, though, consider using the reverse sear method for perfectly grilled T-bone steak.
Angus beef New York strip steak
Cut from USDA Choice meat, the Good & Gather angus beef New York strip steak is a versatile option at Target. In fact, it's the cut of meat chefs recommend if you're new to grilling because of its uniform cut and decent amount of fat, which keeps it flavorful and juicy while cooking. Available in weights up to 3.8 pounds and cut to 1.25 inches thick, the strip is also great for broiling and pan-frying.
Angus beef ribeye steak
One of the best steak cuts to buy is a ribeye because it's well-marbled, creating an explosion of flavor in each tender bite. At Target, the angus beef ribeye steak from the Good & Gather product line is a highly rated option. It's available in packages weighing up to about 2.25 pounds at 1.25 inches thick, and you can pretty much cook it however you prefer — on the grill, pan-seared, speared into kabobs, or shaved for sandwiches.
Angus beef skirt steak
Whether you're serving it as a main course or slicing it into fajitas, stir-fry, or another recipe, the Good & Gather angus beef skirt steak is an ideal choice and available in packages up to about 1.7 pounds. Take note that it's worth marinating this cut of steak before cooking. Although the meat is thin, it has tougher fibers than other beef cuts. Adding salt to your marinade will loosen the muscle fibers, tenderizing the meat while also seasoning it.
Angus beef boneless chuck roast
Known for its intense, savory beef flavor and amazing tenderness, brisket is an incredible cut of beef. The problem is that it's also very expensive. Fortunately, chuck roast is a cheap alternative to brisket because it's similar in that it has a high amount of intramuscular fat. Target's Good & Gather brand includes angus beef boneless chuck roast, and the maximum weight of a package is just over 4 pounds.
Angus beef flank steak
It might not be a cut of steak that comes to mind often, but flank is a flat, lean slice of beef that comes from the lower belly of a cow near the round (rump). While many people use it to make London broil, sous vide your flank steak instead for consistent results without under or overcooking. You can get Good & Gather angus beef flank steak in 1-pound packages.
Angus beef petite sirloin steak
Also called a ball tip, the angus petite sirloin steak comes from the loin primal, or the hip area of the cow. You can get packages of up to 2.73 pounds at Target. Since this cut is lean and tough, it's best to cook it slowly at a low heat in a liquid. This means that smoking and then braising is an ideal method, as is preparing it in a slow cooker.
Angus beef tenderloin steak
The Good & Gather angus beef tenderloin steak is one of the pricier options. That's common, though, because it's also known as the filet mignon, the most tender cut of steak you can buy because it comes from the part of the cow that gets exercised the least. Unlike the tougher cuts available at Target, tenderloin steaks shouldn't be marinated because it's so tender on its own. If a marinade is too acidic, the meat could become mushy. Instead, keep it simple with salt and pepper or a dry rub to avoid ruining this prized cut.
Angus chuck tender steak
The angus chuck tender steak gets its name because it comes from the chuck primal (the shoulder area) and looks similar to tenderloin steak. However, it's not as tender, earning it the nickname "mock tender" steak. From the Good & Gather brand, this meat costs about half the price of filet mignon at Target and is available in packages containing up to 2 pounds. Since chuck tender is a tougher lean cut, it's recommended that you cook it slowly or marinate it before grilling or pan-searing.
Angus top sirloin steak
A favorite for grilling, the top sirloin is a lean but thick cut of beef that comes from the sirloin subprimal. On top of that, it has bold flavor that's tasty on its own or marinated, as well as added to recipes. At Target, you can get Good & Gather angus top sirloin steak in packages that contain nearly 3 pounds of meat.
Angus beef steak for sandwiches
Making sandwiches easy, a package of Good & Gather angus beef steak for sandwiches consists of thinly sliced, quality cuts of meat. Target specifies that these slices are cut from the flank. Since the best steak sandwiches are all about the condiments, the flank is the perfect complement because it's a lean cut with a strong beef flavor that will still pull through no matter what you put on your sandwich. On top of that, these sandwich slices are great for making homemade beef jerky.
Angus beef cube steak
If you're in the mood for country or chicken fried steak, Target has you covered with its Good & Gather angus beef cube steak, which is cut from the round of the cow. Both of these Southern recipes call for pan-frying seasoned, breaded cube steak, which is just beef that has been pre-tenderized either mechanically or by hand with a textured mallet. For the best results, the secret to crispy chicken fried steak is cooking it in an air fryer, which is also faster and less messy.
Angus beef stew meat
The Good & Gather brand makes whipping up a beef stew convenient with its angus beef stew meat, which is beef that has already been cut into chunks or cubes so that you don't have to do it yourself. While this type of meat can come from chuck, round, or sirloin, Target's offering comes from the flank in one- or two-pound packages. Aside from traditional stew as the name indicates, you can use this meat for a variety of recipes, such as slow-cooker beef stroganoff, no peek beef tips, and Shanghai-style beef borscht.
Angus beef sirloin steak strips
As the name suggests, sirloin steak strips are simply small slices of beef. Target's angus beef sirloin steak strips are cut from the loin and come in 14-ounce packages without any flavorings. However, Good & Gather offers seasoned variations as well, including teriyaki and bourbon black pepper. You can use any of these for making recipes like takeout-inspired beef and broccoli, beef stir fry and vegetables, and soft street tacos.
Beef sirloin kabobs on wooden skewers
Whether you're in the mood for savory beef and mushroom kebabs or slightly sweet mango and marinated sirloin kebabs, Target's Good & Gather beef sirloin kabobs on wooden skewers may be just what you need. You can marinate and season the skewers right out of the package for simple meal prep. Or slide off the meat first to layer in some fruits and veggies before cooking. Each package comes with six skewers and instructions for stovetop and broiler cooking.