The Cut Of Meat Chefs Recommend If You're New To Grilling

Something about the primal nature of grilling food makes the whole cooking and eating process hit on a deeper level. When the summer months roll around, nothing beats a cookout, no matter what you're throwing down on the grill — but let's face it, the undisputed king of grilled foods is steak. A good grilled steak is a dish every cook should have up their sleeve, but it can be a tricky ingredient to perfect. Steaks carry high stakes (pardon the pun) as they tend to be expensive, and they're best prepared with only a little seasoning, which means nothing to cover up your mistakes. For these reasons, it's so important to pick the right cut.

Not all steaks are created equal. In fact, some cuts of steak should not be grilled at all, as high heat can turn super lean segments like brisket and chuck into a dry, rubbery mess. Even filet mignon, widely prized for its blend of leanness and tenderness, can be finicky on the barbecue. If you're new to grilling, many chefs recommend honing your skills with a strip steak, also known as New York Strip or Kansas City Strip. Strip steak is friendly to the novice griller because it contains rich deposits of intramuscular fat known in meat lingo as marbling. Fat is one key to tenderness and flavor, and when working with strip steak, it's hard to go wrong on either count.