7 Steaks That Should Be Marinated And 6 That Absolutely Shouldn't

When it comes to cooking steak like a pro, one method for infusing the meat with flavor, while helping to tenderize it, is to soak it in a marinade. While there are several rules of thumb to follow for crafting the perfect steak marinade, a topic that's often overlooked is the fact that some cuts of steak shouldn't be marinated at all. Marinades are best used on beef cuts that lack a robust flavor or that come from a part of the cow that has a lot of connective tissue and very little intramuscular fat. Some cuts of beef not only won't benefit from a marinade, but can be rendered inedible when subjected to one.

To help demystify which cuts of steak shouldn't and should be marinated, I'm leaning on my nearly two decades of experience as a professional chef at a fine dining restaurant. In my time there, I prepared thousands of steaks using a wide array of different cuts of beef. I witnessed firsthand the transformational potential of a marinade when used on the right cut, and can attest that using one on the wrong type of steak can be a huge waste of time at best and an assault on a great cut of meat at worst.