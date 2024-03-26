Chuck Roast Is The Deliciously Cheap Alternative To Brisket Burnt Ends

Barbecue aficionados are always talking about place: the longitudinal divide between North Carolina's vinegar and mustard-based sauces; the piquant quality of a Memphis-style sauce; the various woods used to smoke Texas beef brisket; and the smoky-sweet joys of burnt ends from Kansas City. For the uninitiated, burnt ends are not actually burned. Instead, they're made from a part of the brisket known as the deckle (also known as the point or ribeye cap), which has been smoked to a crisp, cubed, then covered in barbecue sauce and brown sugar, and cooked until caramelized. If you can't make it to Kansas City any time soon, burnt ends are easily made at home — and if you want to save some money while not skimping on flavor, substitute chuck roast for brisket.

Both cuts are similar in that they're well-marbled in fat (and therefore delicious but require a longer cooking time) and come from the front of the cow. The difference is that the primal cut, known as brisket, is huge, and the animal only yields two. Chuck roasts come from the shoulder, but the meat known as beef chuck covers a large area and yields several different roast cuts. The differences are that brisket muscle is denser and considered tougher, while chuck is fattier, deeply flavorful (often referred to as "beefy"), and cheaper compared to just the deckle cut and especially the far larger and more expensive brisket.