6 Best Steak Cuts To Buy And 6 Steaks To Avoid, According To A Chef

Having worked the grill and griddle on the line in multiple professional kitchens, I've been tasked with cooking everything from chicken marsala and juicy patty melts to fajitas and various cuts of steak. At one point, I spent every day seasoning and grilling dozens of steaks that would get thinly sliced and then drizzled with homemade chimichurri for the hungry masses. That may sound demanding, but the truth is that grilling is one of my favorite parts about working in a kitchen, and I always find something extra satisfying about cooking steak.

People often ask me what steak cuts I would recommend. My first response is to ask what type of dish they'd like to prepare. Are we talking about making stir-fry, cheesesteak, or tacos? Sure, we could find a cut that would work for all three of those dishes, but we can also select more affordable pieces of steak that will still match the taste and texture we're aiming for.

The bottom line is that the best cut of steak to use largely depends on the budget and overall game plan for the meal. In most cases, I've found that people really just want to grill up a classic steak dinner, or know which cuts are the most versatile. The reality is that there are often several steak cuts that can fit the bill. On the other hand, there are also other cuts that are probably best avoided — unless they're being used for a very specific purpose.