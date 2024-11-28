What's The Most Tender Cut Of Steak You Can Buy?

Enjoying the most tender cut of steak goes beyond choosing filet mignon in general. You also need to consider the quality of the meat, which is indicated with a USDA grade that's based on its age and fat content. The Select, Choice, and Prime (lowest to highest) labels indicate the level of tenderness and amount of juiciness you can expect, but even the lowest grade of filet mignon will be buttery and tender. The beef variety is another aspect to consider, with Angus and Wagyu coming from respective cattle breeds raised with special care.

When it comes to preparing filet mignon, there are so many options. You don't need to worry about marinating your steak unless you want to add some complementary seasonings. Otherwise, pat dry any excess moisture and sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper. Since this cut is so lean, following an easy bacon-wrapped filet mignon recipe will add some fat and richness to the meat.

When the cut reaches room temperature, you can grill, broil, pan-sear, or cook it sous vide. Searing tends to be the favored route because it creates a caramelized outer crust. If that's your goal, you might want to avoid grilling your filet mignon because the direct heat doesn't distribute evenly, which produces the grill marks. In any case, the best ways to serve this cut of steak are blue rare, rare, and medium rare so that it stays tender and doesn't dry out. This means that you should take the filet mignon off the heat when the center reaches 108, 115, and 125 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively.