The Secret To Crispy Chicken Fried Steak Is Right In Front Of You

If you haven't been able to perfect your homemade chicken fried steak — which, for anyone unfamiliar, is a cube steak that is breaded and fried similarly to fried chicken (hence the name) — then look no further. As it turns out, the secret to the best crispy chicken fried steak is right in front of you: your air fryer. To find out why the air fryer is a fantastic method for making chicken fried steak, Daily Meal spoke to an expert: Celebrity chef Art Smith, executive chef and co-owner of two non-profits and six restaurants, including Reunion in Chicago.

Smith says, "Chicken Fried Steak is traditionally a Southern, Texas-style comfort food that's deep-fried, but the air fryer gives you that same golden, crunchy outside with far less oil — and less mess." Smith also notes that it's much faster and a better option for anyone with a busy schedule.

Smith generally thinks people avoid air fryers because they don't have the proper information. "Air fryers are often slept on because people assume you need a pan full of oil to make something crispy, but that's not the case." In fact, there are quite a few foods you never thought to put in your air fryer but should — and steak is one of them.