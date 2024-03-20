Sous Vide Your Next Flank Steak And Thank Us Later

The thing to remember about flank steak is that although it's delicious, it can also be a bit of a fickle beast. Mainly, this is because while it's packed with flavor, it's also naturally leaner and thus tougher than a lot of cuts of beef. As such, grilling or searing, if not done carefully, can result in a stringy, difficult chew.

Sous vide, though, dodges this problem entirely. Slow-cooking tough cuts of meat is exactly how you get the most out of them because the gentle heat allows their fibers to slowly tenderize and break down. Sous vide is nothing if not slow — this is a process that takes hours if done correctly. But while that time investment may seem like an inconvenience, it also ensures that you are guaranteed to get the temperature you want out of your steak.

It's also important to note that with flank steak, you'll get the best results from sous vide if you also quick-sear the cut after it's been cooked in the immersion bath. Otherwise, the meat will come out looking gray and unappetizing, and you won't get that lovely crust that grilling and searing help to foster. This is particularly beneficial for flank steak, as it will give you all the advantages of grilling or searing without the inherent risks particular to this cut of beef.