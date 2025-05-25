Favorite Day Vs Good & Gather: What's The Difference Between These 2 Target Store Brands?
Walk through the grocery section at Target, and you'll notice something: The shelves are stocked with names you won't find anywhere else. Two in particular tend to dominate the lineup — Good & Gather and Favorite Day. Neither is a flashy third-party label nor a nostalgic brand revival. They're both house brands, built entirely by Target, and they serve up a curated mix of everyday staples and indulgent snacks you can only get in-store or online.
Good & Gather was launched as a wellness brand meant to shift away from older in-house brands like Archer Farms and Simply Balanced. On the other hand, Favorite Day arrived with a more decadent mission: dessert, treats, and all the little extras that don't exactly scream "meal prep."
Each brand answers to a different set of cravings, shopping habits, and even nutritional expectations. And while they both fall under the same red bullseye, what they bring to the cart is very different. Here's how they stack up.
Favorite Day: Target's sweet tooth in brand form
Launched in April 2021, Favorite Day was never meant to cover your grocery list – it was made to enhance it. From frozen desserts to snack mixes and baked goods, the brand carved out a space for all the extras. Internally, Target even split it into two distinct lines — Favorite Day Bakery and Favorite Day Gourmet — to help cover casual cravings and more upscale options. If Good & Gather is your meal planner, Favorite Day is the brand that shows up with dessert.
That emphasis on celebration wasn't an accident. Target developed the brand after noticing a gap in its lineup — a lack of in-house options specifically designed for 'treat yourself' moments. It wasn't just about adding more sweets to the shelves; it was about building a brand around indulgence that matched the look and accessibility of the rest of Target's grocery offerings.
Still, Favorite Day isn't without its controversies. Earlier this year, Target recalled its store-brand cheesecake due to mislabeling concerns involving undeclared allergens. While the recall was relatively minor, it was enough to shake consumer trust for a brand that thrives on impulse buys. After all, if you're tossing a cheesecake into the cart on your way to check out, you expect it to be labeled right.
Good & Gather: Target's everyday standard
Good & Gather doesn't need much of an introduction — mostly because it's likely already in your fridge if you shop at Target. Since launching in 2019, it's become the chain's biggest grocery brand, with more than 2,500 products spanning staples like milk, eggs, bagged salads, deli meats, pasta sauces — but with the removal of ingredients like artificial flavors, synthetic colors, and high-fructose corn syrup. In fact, it's the same brand that makes Daily Meal's favorite applesauce.
That simplicity helped drive Target's grocery growth, which jumped by billions of dollars in just a few years. Instead of bouncing between store labels, shoppers now mostly see one consistent name across the board, built to meet daily needs with broadly appealing ingredient standards. Where Favorite Day plays up the occasional treat, Good & Gather centers on routine — especially if you're aiming for something a little healthier.