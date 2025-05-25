Favorite Day Vs Good & Gather: What's The Difference Between These 2 Target Store Brands?

Walk through the grocery section at Target, and you'll notice something: The shelves are stocked with names you won't find anywhere else. Two in particular tend to dominate the lineup — Good & Gather and Favorite Day. Neither is a flashy third-party label nor a nostalgic brand revival. They're both house brands, built entirely by Target, and they serve up a curated mix of everyday staples and indulgent snacks you can only get in-store or online.

Good & Gather was launched as a wellness brand meant to shift away from older in-house brands like Archer Farms and Simply Balanced. On the other hand, Favorite Day arrived with a more decadent mission: dessert, treats, and all the little extras that don't exactly scream "meal prep."

Each brand answers to a different set of cravings, shopping habits, and even nutritional expectations. And while they both fall under the same red bullseye, what they bring to the cart is very different. Here's how they stack up.