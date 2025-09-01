Country Vs Chicken Fried Steak: Is There A Difference?

Characterized by its hearty, rich flavors, Southern comfort food is a mouthwatering cuisine that includes a vast array of dishes. Some of the most common that come to mind include chicken and dumplings, buttermilk biscuits, and shrimp and grits. Country and chicken fried steak are on many restaurant menus, too, and while these terms are sometimes mistakenly used interchangeably, they are two different dishes.

When you consider the origins and similar recipes for country and chicken fried steak, you can see how people often think they are the same. Austrian and German immigrants brought Wiener schnitzel, pan-fried veal or pork, to the States in the 1800s. Although the dish's ingredients are actually defined by law, it's probable that these Southern staples were adapted from that recipe using beef instead because it was cheaper and more readily available.

At first glance, both recipes also look similar because they call for seasoned and breaded beef — usually cube, round, or some other pre-tenderized cut of steak — that's traditionally fried in a cast iron skillet. Then, gravy is made with the drippings and poured on top. The differences are in the details, though, and two key aspects that distinguish country and chicken fried steak from each other are the breading preparation and the type of gravy poured on top.