This Cut Of Steak Is Only Worth Cooking If You Marinate It

It's well-known that marinades are a great way to boost the flavor profile of all sorts of meats, but when it comes to steaks, this isn't necessarily the case. Finer cuts like ribeye and filet mignon are plenty tender and juicy on their own, but budget cuts like the humble skirt steak only shine after a delicious marinade.

Advertisement

Skirt steak is one of the cuts that need a marinade because of its prominent muscle fibers that form peaks and valleys of tough meat. The extensive surface area of these meat crevices increases marinade coverage, letting the acidity in all over to tenderize the steak and add delicious flavor to elevate its naturally pleasant savoriness.

These differences are pronounced in Mexican cuisine, where skirt steak is a popular choice for dishes like fajitas and tacos. Un-marinated skirt steak can be flavorful if seasoned, but will have a tough, chewy texture almost as if it were overcooked. But a quality Mexican restaurant will marinate the meat in a lime juice-based mixture before cooking it — and they'll cut the steak against the grain — resulting in tender, juicy carne asada.

Advertisement