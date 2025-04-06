This Cut Of Steak Is Only Worth Cooking If You Marinate It
It's well-known that marinades are a great way to boost the flavor profile of all sorts of meats, but when it comes to steaks, this isn't necessarily the case. Finer cuts like ribeye and filet mignon are plenty tender and juicy on their own, but budget cuts like the humble skirt steak only shine after a delicious marinade.
Skirt steak is one of the cuts that need a marinade because of its prominent muscle fibers that form peaks and valleys of tough meat. The extensive surface area of these meat crevices increases marinade coverage, letting the acidity in all over to tenderize the steak and add delicious flavor to elevate its naturally pleasant savoriness.
These differences are pronounced in Mexican cuisine, where skirt steak is a popular choice for dishes like fajitas and tacos. Un-marinated skirt steak can be flavorful if seasoned, but will have a tough, chewy texture almost as if it were overcooked. But a quality Mexican restaurant will marinate the meat in a lime juice-based mixture before cooking it — and they'll cut the steak against the grain — resulting in tender, juicy carne asada.
How to marinate a skirt steak
Marinades typically come down to three basic components. Seasoning, to provide flavor from aromatics and other spices; fat, to serve as a vehicle for the seasonings; and acidity, to break down tougher fibers and let the seasoned fat penetrate deeper into the meat. With a delicious grilled skirt steak, a good marinade can rely on the acidity of red wine to tenderize tough meat and imbue its own tannin-heavy flavors. Adding olive oil and fresh thyme, like in this steak and wild mushroom with red wine sauce, rounds out the marinade with fat and aromatics.
If acidity is your guide for a skirt steak marinade, consider the clever world of soda marinades. Dr Pepper is one of many unusual meat marinades that can turn skirt steak delicious. Similar to red wine, its slight acidity breaks down tough fibers, while its signature blend of 23 flavors gives surprisingly complex flavors to red meat.
How long to marinate a steak doesn't have one simple answer. For a tough but thin cut like skirt steaks, the acidity needs time to infiltrate the meat and get to work, but not long enough to ruin the texture. Expect about two to four hours of marinade time, longer if your marinade is gently acidic or the meat is particularly tough.