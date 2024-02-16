The Best Steak Sandwiches Are All About The Condiments

The difference between a mediocre steak sandwich and a truly excellent one is not just about the quality of the steak — it's about the condiments you choose. While you might opt for this meal because you're craving some tasty red meat, the true hero of this sandwich is the sauce or preparation that transforms it into a mouthwatering masterpiece. You can perfectly season and sear your steak and place it between some bread, but if you don't top it with flavor-boosting condiments, your taste buds are missing out.

So, what makes the best condiment or sauce for your steak sandwich? The options are seemingly endless, as many flavors complement steak. Sure, there are obvious choices like hot sauce and mayo, but if you really want to amp up the flavor, try some more unique pairings. For instance, elevate your steak sandwich with a kick of wasabi cream sauce. This sauce might clear your sinuses a bit, similar to the type of heat you get from horseradish, but its creaminess helps cool it down. You can buy a bottle of wasabi cream sauce, but it only requires a few ingredients to make your own — sour cream or heavy cream, wasabi paste, citrus juice, and optionally some cilantro, green onion, or soy sauce. Loads of other condiments will help you make the best steak sandwich, too. They might not all be pre-bottled, but are easy enough to make yourself.