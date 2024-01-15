The Heat Tip You Need To Remember For Perfectly Grilled T-Bone Steak

For some steak lovers, there's nothing better than biting into a juicy, tender T-bone. The prized cut remains king for many because it's essentially a two-for-one deal. On one side of the bone, you get a tender, hearty strip steak, and on the other, you get a juicy, delectable tenderloin. Often, you're dealing with a thicker cut, making it more difficult to reach that perfect point of doneness. T-bones are around 12 ounces on average, according to the USDA, though many retailers sell heftier versions that can weigh more than 2 pounds and measure between 1½ and 2 inches thick. As a result of these factors, T-bones benefit from a unique approach when it comes to applying heat during cooking.

If you want the perfect T-bone, then you should consider using the reverse sear method. This might go against the grain of how you were taught to cook a steak, but it can work wonders for the tenderness of your meat. Conventional front searing involves flash-frying your steak at a high temperature until it forms a nice crust. From there, you would usually move your steak to the oven to finish cooking. As the name implies, reverse searing steak means inverting the process. You start by cooking your T-bone on lower heat and finish by grilling over high heat. This will ensure that your meat is more evenly cooked than with traditional searing.