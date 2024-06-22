11 Chef-Approved Substitutes For Ranch Dressing

One of the key elements that makes ranch dressing so appealing is its luscious texture, which is largely attributable to a hefty amount of mayonnaise. But there is another ingredient that can achieve this luxurious texture with less fat and all the flavor: a soft-boiled egg. A soft-boiled egg has a white that is fully set, and a yolk that is almost jam-like in texture. When puréed together with bright, acidic ingredients, like lemon juice, a peppery emulsifier, like Dijon mustard, and verdant fresh herbs, like tarragon and dill, a flavorful dressing akin to a classic French sauce gribiche is achieved.

The key is making a perfectly yolky soft-boiled egg, which may seem intimidating to do, but is less challenging than you think. First, this is not the time to use the freshest eggs you can find. You will discover that ultra fresh eggs are exceedingly challenging to peel. Next, bring a pot of water to a boil and gently place the raw eggs into it. Reduce the heat to a moderate boil and allow the eggs to cook for about six minutes before transferring them to an ice water bath. Once the eggs have cooled, you can easily peel them – I found the tape hack for peeling eggs actually works surprisingly well — and whiz them together for a dressing that is sure to satisfy all your needs.