Greek Yogurt Is A Great Substitute For Mayo When Making Tartar Sauce
Greek yogurt is as versatile an ingredient as they come. From adding a protein-packed punch to rich dressings like ranch, to replacing calorie-heavy sour cream for your next taco night, to even making for an unexpected baking powder substitute — Greek yogurt adds that creamy, tangy, rich flavor and texture without compromising your diet. This ingredient substitute works exceptionally well in thick, dairy-based sauces, especially tartar sauce.
Tartar sauce is typically a mayonnaise-based sauce, and though it pairs perfectly with fried fish and seafood, it can also get very heavy very quickly. Mixing fried food with a high-fat sauce weighs down on the stomach; lightening up that sauce with Greek yogurt can help provide a much-needed contrast between the oiliness of the fried fish and the brightness of the lemon-infused condiment. You won't miss the mayo, and making the substitution is as easy as adjusting the proportions a bit, chopping up a few ingredients, and mixing it all together. Done in just a few minutes!
Recipe for a lighter tartar sauce
Replacing mayo with Greek yogurt in a recipe is extremely simple: Just use about ⅔ cup of Greek yogurt for every original cup of mayo. Remember that Greek yogurt is a bit less liquidy than mayo, so adjust your other ingredients accordingly — this may mean adding in a bit more liquid, such as lemon juice or even a dash of water, to reach a proper saucy consistency.
Greek yogurt also has a different taste than mayonnaise, so extra herbs and spices go a long way in balancing any excess tanginess. For a flavorful sauce, take ½ cup of Greek yogurt and mix in ½ teaspoon of Djion mustard and 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice. Then add dry or fresh dill, minced garlic, and onion powder; about 1 teaspoon of each will do. Season with a pinch of pepper and salt to taste. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, add in 3 tablespoons of minced dill (or sweet) pickles; this will give the sauce a burst of flavor and texture. You can add in a drizzle of leftover pickle juice too, if you feel inclined.
How to serve Greek yogurt tartar sauce
This lightened-up tartar sauce will work well in any application that classic tartar sauce might be served. Traditionally, you'll find it as a side to dishes like fried oysters, fried shrimp, fish and chips, and calamari. It also works well as a topping on fried fish sandwiches.
Not a fan of fish? Any fried food can be eaten with a tangy tartar sauce. Use it as a dip for onion rings or french fries, or scoop it up with crispy veggies like cauliflower or zucchini. You can even use it as a topping for dishes like baked potatoes.
Prefer a different sauce with your fish, such as rémoulade? You can substitute Greek yogurt into this creamy sauce as well. Just swap the mayo, add a little extra zip with spices and hot sauce (be sure to taste regularly while mixing), and you've got a healthier condiment to smother on your next fried fish meal!