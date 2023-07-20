Greek Yogurt Is A Great Substitute For Mayo When Making Tartar Sauce

Greek yogurt is as versatile an ingredient as they come. From adding a protein-packed punch to rich dressings like ranch, to replacing calorie-heavy sour cream for your next taco night, to even making for an unexpected baking powder substitute — Greek yogurt adds that creamy, tangy, rich flavor and texture without compromising your diet. This ingredient substitute works exceptionally well in thick, dairy-based sauces, especially tartar sauce.

Tartar sauce is typically a mayonnaise-based sauce, and though it pairs perfectly with fried fish and seafood, it can also get very heavy very quickly. Mixing fried food with a high-fat sauce weighs down on the stomach; lightening up that sauce with Greek yogurt can help provide a much-needed contrast between the oiliness of the fried fish and the brightness of the lemon-infused condiment. You won't miss the mayo, and making the substitution is as easy as adjusting the proportions a bit, chopping up a few ingredients, and mixing it all together. Done in just a few minutes!