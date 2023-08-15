Tahini Is The Perfect Mayo Substitute For Creamy Salad Dressing

If you've ever made your own homemade salad dressing, you likely agree that store-bought is no match compared to the kind you whip up from scratch. Sure, the commercial stuff is convenient, but a freshly whisked dressing is well worth the few extra minutes of prep time. While many salads call for mayonnaise-based recipes, you might not always want to saturate your arugula or kale with a heavier dressing. Mayonnaise contains plenty of fat, which can overwhelm more delicate greens and vegetables. If you haven't yet tried swapping it for tahini, you're missing out.

There's no need to rely on mayonnaise to make salad dressing nice and creamy. In most cases, tahini's mild taste and velvety texture allow it to blend well with whatever ingredients you might have on hand, meaning it's an easy substitute for mayo. Plus, tahini offers plenty of potential nutritional benefits that won't have you questioning whether the salad you just prepared is still healthy once it gets tossed in that decadent dressing. This is one plant-based switch that's worth the hype.