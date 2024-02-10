Perfectly Balance Homemade Salad Dressing With Canned Pumpkin

Homemade salad dressing can be a little finicky. It's fun to experiment with, but it doesn't always turn out exactly how it's originally imagined. Whether there's a problem with getting the flavors balanced just right or convincing it to emulsify properly, complications can arise. But before you're tempted to just stick with tried and true salad dressing recipes, consider that there is one common ingredient that can help transform a lackluster concoction into something fantastic: canned pumpkin purée.

Even experts agree. "It makes a fabulous addition to a homemade vinaigrette salad dressing," Lauren Harris-Pincus, a registered dietician and the author of "The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club" cookbook, told U.S. News and World Report. Even better: She notes that "pumpkin puree acts as an emulsifier to keep the oil and vinegar from 'breaking' and also adds a touch of sweetness so you don't need to add sugar."

Those naturally occurring sugars will result in a dressing that tastes balanced instead of overly saccharine. And the emulsification factor will come in extra handy when it comes to making salad dressings without any eggs or dairy.