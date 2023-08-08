What Is Sauce Gribiche And What Can You Use It For?

Sauce gribiche, pronounced "grib-eesh," is an egg-based sauce akin to its distant relatives, hollandaise and mayonnaise. Served cold or at room temperature, it typically accompanies fish, chicken, or other meats or tops roasted or steamed seasonal vegetables. Native to France, sauce gribiche has two variations, one that calls for the use of hard-boiled eggs and the other for soft-boiled eggs. However, the first version is considered to be the more classic and the one Auguste Escoffier detailed in his prestigious 1903 tome, "Le Guide Culinaire." Building upon the work of his predecessor, Marie Antoine-Carême, Escoffier is credited for documenting classical French haute-cuisine and for introducing his brigade system of kitchen management to the world.

Sauce gribiche has a few simple ingredients, starting with hard-boiled egg yolks whipped with Dijon mustard and oil to create an emulsification, then building upon that with a melody of chopped herbs, generally parsley, chervil, and tarragon, capers, and diced cornichons, or baby pickles. The addition of red or white wine vinegar give the sauce its classic vinaigrette-like tang, and the addition of oil, its mayonnaise-y consistency.

Unlike vinaigrette or mayonnaise, however, sauce gribiche's hallmark is the chunky pieces of egg whites and diced cornichons and capers that give it its "rustic" appearance. The second version calls for the use of soft-boiled eggs with the yolk whipped with mustard before adding the other ingredients, which include shallots and sometimes anchovies.