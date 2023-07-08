Adding Ranch To Potato Salad Is The Delicious Trick You Wish You Knew Sooner
When it comes to classic summer barbecue dishes, potato salad is undoubtedly one of the tried and true staples. But just when you thought this classic couldn't get any better, the addition of tangy ranch dressing takes things to a whole new level of deliciousness.
Homemade ranch dressing elevates the flavor profile of this potato salad with the perfect blend of fresh herbs, zesty lemon juice, and garlic that is, according to Southern Living, reminiscent of a loaded baked potato and all its fixins. The creamy dressing pairs perfectly with tender potatoes, sour cream, and mayonnaise, making for a rich and satisfying side dish or even a filling main course.
Top it all off with some sharp cheddar cheese and crispy bacon for an added kick of umami, and you'll be well on your way to barbecue bliss. Does the ranch dressing have to be homemade? Not necessarily. There are many recipes out there that rely on bottled ranch dressing, but we highly recommend taking the time to make your own. The fresh flavors will take this side dish to the next level, and it's so easy to make.
And you don't have to stop there. There are endless variations you can explore, from mixing in some grilled veggies or even swapping out the bacon bits for another protein altogether. Take this as your invitation to let your culinary creativity soar and discover the countless delicious possibilities of ranch potato salad.
How to make ranch potato salad
Tucked away in the back of most people's recipe arsenal, the classic potato salad may not seem like a dish that can be elevated — after all, a classic recipe calls for just a few basic ingredients like mayonnaise, mustard, and some spices. But after making it with homemade ranch, you might not ever go back to the classic dish.
The key to a perfect ranch potato salad is getting the right texture (and choosing the right potatoes), and the secret to tender potatoes that won't fall apart but still have that soft center is to rinse them with cool water before cooking them. While they're cooling post-boil, pop some bacon in the oven or fry it up on the stove to that perfect crisp.
Once the potatoes are cool, it's time to mix that rustic goodness with creamy ranch dressing. Most recipes have you combining ingredients like sour cream, mayonnaise, and a blend of herbs and spices. Upland chef Justin Smillie's buttermilk ranch dressing recipe posted on Food & Wine, however, features herbs like chives, dill, and shallots, with a generous addition of garlic and Worcestershire sauce.
Feel free to play around with your own homemade ranch dressing recipe before pouring it over the top and tossing everything together until the potatoes are fully coated.
How to spice up ranch potato salad
The final touch to any great ranch potato salad? Add bacon pieces and a sprinkle of shredded cheese, and chill the salad for a few hours in the refrigerator. As the flavors meld together, the tangy, herbaceous aromas of that homemade ranch dressing will soak into the potatoes. The creamy texture and tangy flavor make it a hit at any summer party or barbecue.
But why limit its potential to just a side dish? By adding a few ingredients, you can transform this classic salad into a hearty and satisfying meal. To start spicing things up, consider adding some protein. Chopped bacon or diced ham are great options and can be easily cooked and added to your bowl of ranch potato salad. You can also try adding grilled chicken, steak strips, or some marinated tofu for a vegetarian option.
For an entirely veggie-friendly option, simply add some fresh vegetables. Chopped bell peppers, diced tomatoes, and shredded carrots all bring color and nutrition to the dish. Spice things up with some avocado or jalapeño peppers for a little kick. Finally, don't be afraid to experiment with different spices and herbs. A little smoked paprika, cumin, or dill can breathe new life into your dish. Just be warned — people are going to be begging you for the recipe.