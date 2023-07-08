Adding Ranch To Potato Salad Is The Delicious Trick You Wish You Knew Sooner

When it comes to classic summer barbecue dishes, potato salad is undoubtedly one of the tried and true staples. But just when you thought this classic couldn't get any better, the addition of tangy ranch dressing takes things to a whole new level of deliciousness.

Homemade ranch dressing elevates the flavor profile of this potato salad with the perfect blend of fresh herbs, zesty lemon juice, and garlic that is, according to Southern Living, reminiscent of a loaded baked potato and all its fixins. The creamy dressing pairs perfectly with tender potatoes, sour cream, and mayonnaise, making for a rich and satisfying side dish or even a filling main course.

Top it all off with some sharp cheddar cheese and crispy bacon for an added kick of umami, and you'll be well on your way to barbecue bliss. Does the ranch dressing have to be homemade? Not necessarily. There are many recipes out there that rely on bottled ranch dressing, but we highly recommend taking the time to make your own. The fresh flavors will take this side dish to the next level, and it's so easy to make.

And you don't have to stop there. There are endless variations you can explore, from mixing in some grilled veggies or even swapping out the bacon bits for another protein altogether. Take this as your invitation to let your culinary creativity soar and discover the countless delicious possibilities of ranch potato salad.