Why You Need To Give Whipped Cream Salad Dressing A Try

Tempting as it can be to pick up a bottle of premade salad dressing from the grocery store, it's easier than you might think to achieve a creamy, chef-worthy batch at home using common ingredients. The next time you're prepping a salad, reach for heavy whipping cream. Though commonly used for baking, it lends dressing a unique creaminess that makes a perfect base for custom flavor combinations.

If you're backing away picturing a pile of lettuce dolloped with something that looks like it belongs on a cake, rest assured that using heavy whipping cream in your salad dressing will not leave you with dessert or remind you of ambrosia salad. If you don't believe us, just consider the merits of Cool Whip as a secret ingredient in chicken salad.

While there might be some light whipping involved depending on the method you choose (more on that later), the ingredient will yield a luxurious yet airy dressing imbued with whatever additional flavors you put in. Here are some ideas to help you get started.