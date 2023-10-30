The Secret To Creamy Non-Dairy Salad Dressing Is Right In Your Fridge

Surprisingly, you don't need buttermilk, half-and-half, heavy cream, or any other dairy products to make a deliciously creamy salad dressing. That's good news for people who are lactose intolerant or just can't stomach the idea of using milk products. Instead of reaching for the dairy, grab some eggs.

But wait, it's not what you think! Raw eggs are not the only way to a creamy, egg-based salad dressing, either. So if you've always felt your stomach turn at the thought of using raw yolks in your dressing, don't worry; that's not at all what is being suggested here. Rather, this secret calls for an almost entirely cooked egg. The key is to soft boil it and then pulverize it either with a whisk or a food processor. Even better, since the egg white also gets utilized, you won't have to come up with a way to use it in order to avoid waste.