Cream Cheese Is The Unexpected Base For A Delicious Salad Dressing

The earliest reference to cream cheese was during the 16th century, and since then, cream cheese has evolved into a seriously versatile ingredient. It can be stirred into a rich pasta ensemble, folded effortlessly into frosting for a carrot cake, or even blended into smooth ice cream. Its uses continually expand as it again demonstrates its marvelous flexibility in a delicious salad dressing.

Incorporating a cheesy dimension into your salad adds richness, saltiness, and texture. The soft texture of cream cheese allows it to seamlessly meld with other ingredients like olive oil, water or milk, herbs, and spices to create a simple yet utterly delectable dressing. Whizz the ingredients in a blender and let the taste do the talking.

The flavor of cream cheese can complement a variety of ingredients, which makes it a fantastic base. Fancy a slightly spicier affair or a particularly briney bite? No problem, cream cheese is the blank canvas for you to paint a variety of aromas onto. Your salad will only benefit from it.