Ranch Dressing Is The Creamy, Flavorful Pasta Salad Upgrade You Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pasta salad can be the perfect dish for almost any occasion; serve it as a flavorful side dish, an easy weekday lunch, or a quick, cool backyard barbecue accompaniment. Most pasta salads have either a creamy, mayonnaise-based dressing or a tangy vinaigrette, and the other ingredients usually determine your choice of dressing. But if you're looking for a flavor that pairs with almost anything, and everyone at the table probably already loves, don't sleep on widely popular ranch dressing. After all, it's meant for dressing a salad, right?

At its core, ranch is a creamy, mayonnaise-based dressing-slash-condiment typically enhanced with flavors such as lemon juice and dill. Choosing ranch as the base of your pasta salad means you can build upon its versatile foundation. This popular dressing complements various flavors and textures, from crunchy vegetables to savory bacon, and is flexible enough to support several different combinations for an easily customizable party dish. You can keep it simple with a store-bought ranch dressing, but if you want a truly decadent dressing, it's worth taking the extra time to make a homemade ranch dressing.