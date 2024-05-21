The Ultimate Ranking Of Cottage Cheese Brands

Ranking in last place among cottage cheese brands is the 4% milkfat small curd offering from Lactaid. The mildly lactose-intolerant part of me really wanted to love this cottage cheese because it has lactase enzymes added to it to help break down the lactose sugar in the milk into glucose and galactose, rendering it more readily digestible for sensitive stomachs. Unfortunately, there were some issues with this product that I couldn't get past.

First, this cottage cheese has a very thick, tacky texture, likely a result of the added emulsifiers and binders, like xanthan gum, locust bean gum, and guar gum, that homogenize the product but contribute to a less than pleasant mouthfeel. The curds are uneven in size, with some being on the larger side. This isn't a deal-breaker, but it is something I noticed in a number of the products I sampled, and it may impact the types of recipes you would use them in.

The biggest issue with this brand is the sweet flavor that lacks any element of that quintessential tangy quality that makes cottage cheese so distinct. It masks any added salt and lingers on your tongue in an almost synthetic way. For me, this makes it less palatable for eating as-is. The one place this cottage cheese might shine is in dessert recipes or as an ingredient to boost the protein in your favorite breakfast smoothie.