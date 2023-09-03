Amp Up Your Salad Dressings With Some Pureed Fruits And Vegetables

What if there was a surefire way to rejuvenate the flavor of salad and salad dressing recipes? While the more obvious tactics to amp up your usual plate of freshly chopped produce includes trying different proteins, making homemade croutons, and even utilizing a veggie peeler to give your meal a new and unexpected texture, sometimes the quickest way to add more flavor to your daily salad involves completely overhauling the ingredients in your salad dressing. Most salad dressing varieties contain somewhat equal parts acid and oil, while also including signature extras, such as fat for creamy dressings, thickeners such as honey, jam, or mustard, fresh herbs, and a dry blend of seasonings. But if you're looking for a completely different way to breathe new life into your next batch of salad dressing, look no further than the produce aisle.

With small amounts of oil and citrus juice or vinegar, you can craft perfectly creamy and colorful salad dressings out of fruits and vegetables. The best part about making these new and improved dressings is the fact that some varieties don't require extra prep, such as cooking or roasting. As long as you have a high-powered blender and an open mind, you can make vibrant salad dressings with just the right amount of raw produce, oil, acid, and your favorite herbs and spices.