Hummus Is A Truly Underrated Mayo Alternative For Your Tuna Salad

The classic tuna salad is creamy, flaky, and oh-so-satisfying. If you don't make your own, you have someone who makes it just how you like. It's a nostalgic dish that brings to mind memories of school sandwiches or quick work lunches. Unfortunately, if you're not a fan of mayo or have an egg allergy, tuna salad may have made its way onto your list of foods to avoid. Thankfully with hummus, you can put a twist on a tuna salad that's dairy-free and nutritious.

Simply add three tablespoons of hummus to a medium mixing bowl with one can of tuna and two teaspoons of lemon juice. Mash together before adding red onion, celery, or any other vegetables you desire and serving. It's a simple alternative that retains the thick creaminess reminiscent of mayonnaise. Not only is it an excellent substitution for tuna salad, but it works well, replacing mayo in a selection of dishes. With its easily spreadable texture and rich flavor, it's an underrated substitute for mayonnaise that you need to start making the most of.